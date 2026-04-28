Passengers Said Delta First Officer Appeared Intoxicated — Police Removed Her And The Flight Sat 10 Hours

Delta flight 5423 took a delay of nearly 10 hours on Sunday. The flight from Charlottesville to Altanta, operated with a CRJ-700 regional jet by wholly-owned subsidiary Endeavor Air, had its first officer removed from the aircraft. Passengers reported that they “appeared” intoxicated and that law enforcement boarded the aircraft and took them off. However, I think it’s important to note that we don’t have breathalyzer results and there could have been medical issues at play.

The flight ultimately operated after midnight with new crew, departing at 12:27 a.m. Monday morning and arriving in Atlanta at 2:05 a.m. According to a Delta spokesperson,

We apologize to customers on Endeavor Air flight 5423, operating as Delta Connection, for the extended delay to their travel. With the safety of our customers and crew as our top priority, Endeavor Air is thoroughly investigating this situation.

I’ve heard reports of this incident, and one passenger onboard explains,



[T]he first officer, who appeared to be so intoxicated she couldn’t talk straight, was escorted off the plane by law enforcement with no explanation from Delta beyond “a safety issue.” Multiple passengers on the flight into Charlottesville complained about her evidently unstable behavior *during the flight*, and multiple passengers on our flight out of Charlottesville complained after we boarded, as soon as it became clear something was wrong.

Commercial airline pilots have to go at least 8 hours from their last drink prior to flying (“8 hours bottle-to-throttle”) in addition to being below the blood alcohol limit for the jurisdiction they’re in. One pilot once offered but it had been 9 hours since he drank! as an excuse, waving away being over the limit. Both rules matter.

Air travel can be a difficult career and drinking and other substance problems get hidden. Pilots with substance abuse problems are often wary of speaking up and seeking help, for fear of being sidelined, despite programs designed to encourage them to do so.

Pilots hide not just alcohol abuse but mental health conditions and that points to a fundamental conundrum: you want pilots to be open and seek help in order to promote safety, but once they’re open they’re a clearly identified risk and get removed from the cockpit. So the consequences of being open discourage that openness. Or at least that’s the fear many pilots have, not trusting the commitments that are in place to help rather than punish.

Delta’s statement is important because the Endeavor investigation will mean that the pilot isn’t flying in the meantime.

Regardless of what caused the intervention to keep this pilot out of the cockpit on this particular flight, it’s the sytem working and the 10-hour delay was well worth it. This doesn’t happen frequently relative to number of flights, but stories like this aren’t uncommon either, and important to factor when considering improvements in automated flying.