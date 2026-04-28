Southwest Airlines Asked To Buy Spirit During ‘America 250’ Jet Reveal

Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy unveiled the airline’s new “Independence One” aircraft celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary on Monday.

Southwest airlines announces partnership with america250 and unveils independence one in celebration of giving people the freedom to fly for 55 years. It features iconic national symbols like 1776, the Declaration of Independence’s enduring words, and stars representing the… pic.twitter.com/gny8R6zgaE — FL360aero (@fl360aero) April 27, 2026

Enilria points out that before appearing on stage together, the two would have sat down and had a meeting. They would have discussed the most pressing topics of the day – which are government bailouts of Spirit Airlines and the low cost carrier sector. Bob Jordan publicly says Southwest isn’t looking for a bailout, and Duffy has pushed back on a broad one for JetBlue, Frontier and Avelo – saying there’s no legal authority without congressional legislation. Enilria suggests Southwest was asked to buy Spirit.

And at the event itself, though, Duffy was asked about pushing airlines to buy Spirit. The administration doesn’t want to see an airline fail on their watch, especially when fuel prices have been driven higher because of intentional foreign policy – the conflict in Iran. And Duffy confirms he’s asking all the carriers to buy Spirit:

.@willguisbond asked @SecDuffy who he had asked if they wanted to buy @SpiritAirlines: "The better question is who haven't I asked?" — David Shepardson (@davidshepardson) April 27, 2026

He would have asked Jordan on Monday, if not before. That’s a better outcome for the administration than acting unilaterally and illegally to bail them out. Spirit has a strong position in Fort Lauderdale as well as gates and slots at New York LaGuardia that still have value. (They also have access at Newark, where Southwest has already walked away.)

Southwest, though, has an all-Boeing fleet and Spirit has all Airbus narrowbodies. They’ve even shed their better, newer planes that lessors still want. Taking Spirit’s union workforce and trying to integrate them into Southwest’s culture just doesn’t make sense. Southwest picks its employees intentionally, and invests in steeping them in their tradition. The Spirit Airlines culture and tradition is… very different.

So Secretary Duffy asking Southwest Airlines to buy Spirit is just going to be a non-starter. Duffy would have known this going in, but he has to try.