Southwest Airlines Asked To Buy Spirit During ‘America 250’ Jet Reveal

Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy unveiled the airline’s new “Independence One” aircraft celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary on Monday.
Meet INDEPENDENCE ONE 🇺🇸✈️@SouthwestAir @Freedom250 pic.twitter.com/GKQBKTDdzJ
— Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) April 27, 2026
Southwest airlines announces partnership with america250 and unveils independence one in celebration of giving people the freedom to fly for 55 years.
It features iconic national symbols like 1776, the Declaration of Independence’s enduring words, and stars representing the… pic.twitter.com/gny8R6zgaE
— FL360aero (@fl360aero) April 27, 2026
Enilria points out that before appearing on stage together, the two would have sat down and had a meeting. They would have discussed the most pressing topics of the day – which are government bailouts of Spirit Airlines and the low cost carrier sector. Bob Jordan publicly says Southwest isn’t looking for a bailout, and Duffy has pushed back on a broad one for JetBlue, Frontier and Avelo – saying there’s no legal authority without congressional legislation. Enilria suggests Southwest was asked to buy Spirit.
And at the event itself, though, Duffy was asked about pushing airlines to buy Spirit. The administration doesn’t want to see an airline fail on their watch, especially when fuel prices have been driven higher because of intentional foreign policy – the conflict in Iran. And Duffy confirms he’s asking all the carriers to buy Spirit:
.@willguisbond asked @SecDuffy who he had asked if they wanted to buy @SpiritAirlines: "The better question is who haven't I asked?"
— David Shepardson (@davidshepardson) April 27, 2026
He would have asked Jordan on Monday, if not before. That’s a better outcome for the administration than acting unilaterally and illegally to bail them out. Spirit has a strong position in Fort Lauderdale as well as gates and slots at New York LaGuardia that still have value. (They also have access at Newark, where Southwest has already walked away.)
Southwest, though, has an all-Boeing fleet and Spirit has all Airbus narrowbodies. They’ve even shed their better, newer planes that lessors still want. Taking Spirit’s union workforce and trying to integrate them into Southwest’s culture just doesn’t make sense. Southwest picks its employees intentionally, and invests in steeping them in their tradition. The Spirit Airlines culture and tradition is… very different.
So Secretary Duffy asking Southwest Airlines to buy Spirit is just going to be a non-starter. Duffy would have known this going in, but he has to try.
Comments
“Taking Spirit’s union workforce and trying to integrate them into Southwest’s culture just doesn’t make sense. Southwest picks its employees intentionally, and invests in steeping them in their tradition.”
I agree that Spirit and Southwest employee selection is quite different but Southwest did manage to integrate AirTran customer-facing employees into their culture pretty well
But to be clear, I don’t see how it makes sense for WN to do anything with NK from a fleet, culture, or even “hub” perspective, much less debt.
Scott Kirby would probably take the Spirit aircraft and FLL hub if they got a billion or two from his buddy DJT. Not sure that would save many jobs.
Really? Southwest, the notorious Boeing 737 operator, wants a bunch of Airbus? (Naw, they’d probably sell the fleet, ditch the workers, and keep the slots/gates.)
Spirit would do very little for Southwest and would be an expensive nightmare to integrate. It seems like the Administration realizes they just can’t hand Spirit or any other airline a check and is looking for someone to buy/bailout Spirit. Doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of interest and for good reasons. Any valuable assets like LGA slots could be picked up in a liquidation sale.
To see if the Secretary understands the challenges that would come with any particular airline’s acquisition of Spirit I’d like to ask him, “Does the administration believe Southwest would be in a position to integrate Spirit’s fleet into its existing operations?” and see if he mentions: (1) Southwest only operates 737s and has never utilized another aircraft type; and (2) presumably none (or very few) Southwest pilots are certified on the A320 variants Spirit operates. It’s crazy to think that when I started traveling a lot for work in 2009 we had (tell me if I missed any): Northwest, US Airways, AirTran, Continental, and Virgin America. I had the odd experience of being in Hawaii in 2008 and flying on one of the last Aloha! Airlines flights. I tried to show some compassion top the ground staff and crew I encountered. This is never pleasant, but Spirit has no real plan for profitability and it makes more sense for the other airlines to wait for a bankruptcy liquidation and then buy slots, facilities, etc. Spirit has a high lease ratio, which is fine if an airline has revenue, but Spirit’s margins are the worst. If only the Frontier-Spirit merger went through and JetBlue stayed out of it. That deal would almost certainly have been approved and by this point in 2026 everything would have been integrated, Frontier would have a larger network to add some mild competition to the “Big 3’s” from their hubs that would have had a positive effect on airfares.
Spirit doesn’t really have that many employees. Everything is outsourced to vendor except the FLL ground staff, Pilots, FA’s and line maintenance. That said, this is a terrible idea.
@Gene makes a good point about United wanting FLL slots, but it would make more sense with Kirby’s track record at UA to wait for the inevitable liquidation and get the slots and any aircraft at that time. Spirit has 40 A320neo/A321neo aircraft, but I believe 100% of those are leased. I do not see UA wanting to get hold of any other airframes that Spirit has.
I think Kirby positions himself as “buddy” to whoever is in office. He embraced DEI enthusiastically, but you listen to him now and the every sentence out of his mouth about hiring contains the words “merit” and “most qualified.” Kirby’s desire for revenge against American could be his Achilles heel. He has made great and cautious decisions (thank goodness he didn’t scrap the 767s or the transcontinental 757-200s during COVID).
Duffy trying to get someone to buy Spirit on the Cheap so the US government doesn’t end up Spending Billions on every other airline for no good reason. Because if they give the ULCC 2.5 billion there gonna have to pony up another 2.5 billion to AS,AA,DL and WN to keep the playing field fair.
This Fuel crisis affects every airline not just the ULCC. The ULCC are struggling because they have Horrible Business plans with Crap operating margins and that NO reason for the US Taxpayer to bail out anyone.
Hopefully Bob’s answers was thanks but NO thanks will just buy the only Assets worth anything aka LGA slots at the Liquidation Auction.
WN making a Play for JetBlue makes strategic sense Buying Spirit Bring ZERO value to the WN network.
If Spirit Folds it would prop up everyone else who competes east of the Mississippi. I’m not promoting Job losses it’s just how this industry works unfortunately.
NK needs to naturally fail. Other airlines will bid on the parts during liquidation. Stop overthinking this…
Duffy has done a pretty good job of executing on his boss’ strategies and goals but ultimately the market (airlines) and the law will speak
Not only is it far from a conclusion that NK will get government help but that any consolidation involving the big 4 including asset sales or transfers from smaller airlines will take place.
FLL doesn’t make sense as a divided market between NK and B6. There just might be people that convince the administration that allowing NK to fail will allow everyone else including F9 and B6.
The problem is that there is too much economy capacity, esp. in heavily leisure markets. Big airlines understand that but are not going to support anything that prevents capacity rationalization from taking place.
@principal lewis — ‘Naturally’? I donno; seems cruel; like, we can do a little better than that. How about a buttload of morphine and a Tom Petty album?
@Tim Dunn — While FLL is NK’s HQ, the airport itself is fairly egalitarian; you should already know this already since T2 is a fairly sizeable Delta operation… (and has a lovely expanded SkyClub… right, @Parker??)
As I have said before, GK did far too much damage to Southwest Airlines and virtually invited Elliott the Predator to swoop down to finish what he wanted all along. Southwest does not need Spirit and their out of control flight issues. BJ has enough to contend with as thanks to all of the changes in a short period of time, most of what I have seen and heard, Customers are not all that thrilled. The only really positive result has been the scammers, the ones who entered the need for a wheelchair on their reservation so that it would print that on their boarding pass. They no longer have to lie and cheat on every trip, Alas, no more miracles.
We do not have to save every airline from their own mismanagement. Let Spirit go in Peace. Or maybe Elliott would like to help them out. In any case leave Southwest alone.
Couldn’t Frontier swoop back in if there is less debt and the price is good.
Trump is permastuck in netanyahu’s ass. No way he has space for this bird’s APU, too.
FFS just let Sprit RIP and allow the creditors to sell off the assets. It shouldn’t be this difficult.