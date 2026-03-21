Air Canada Flight Attendants Are Furious About Better Seats And Service

The Air Canada flight attendants union is furious about the carrier improving its product. They say that better premium seats and service on their Rouge subsidiary violates their contract.

Rouge is Air Canada’s lower-cost carrier meant to provide service on leisure routes. And if it starts offering a similar product to Air Canada’s mainline offering, they’re worried about scope issues – it should be their higher-paid members working the flights.

Air Canada’s flight attendant contract places two relevant limits on what they can do with Rouge.

Rouge narrowbody forward-cabin seats cannot be wider, have more pitch, or recline more than mainline narrowbody Business Class seats. Rouge forward-cabin onboard service cannot exceed mainline international Premium Economy service.

The union is complaining about Air Canada transferring 737 MAX 8s to Rouge, but these just have the same busienss class seats (akin to U.S. domestic first). They aren’t wider, with more pitch, or greater recline than a mainline narrowbody business seat. They literally are a mainline narrowbody business seat.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees asserts a breach of their agreement, and says that “early observations suggest” service limits may not be respected. But they’re not serving more extensive meals on Rouge than in international premium economy, either.

Rouge is moving much closer to mainline for up front service but that’s not “exceeds international Premium Economy.” Both products receive complimentary meals, beverages and entertainment. Air Canada may be “blurring the lines” but that’s not a contract violation.

Ironically, CUPE represents flight attendants at both Air Canada mainline and Rouge, yet the union has fought to limit the amount of Rouge flying. The union and airline went through bargaining that started in December 2024, reached a strike and lockout crisis in August 2025, and ended with wages in arbitration. That award was issued, binding and final – and the union says well short of what they wanted.

(HT: Paddle Your Own Kanoo)