Air India Just Cut Award Prices Up To 52% — U.S.-India Flights Got Much Cheaper

We don’t often see frequent flyer programs making their miles more valuable. So it’s worth highlighting when we see it, even if it seems a bit niche for many U.S. program members: Air India has made most of its redemptions less expensive and easier to book.
- economy redemptions got much better, almost across the board
- business redemptions in some cases got better – but all North America – India business clsas awards got cheaper
- premium economy and first class awards seem to be more expensive overall
- lowest-cost awards no longer have to be booked as far in advance
Note that these are changes to awards on Air India and not on Star Alliance airlines. Their Star Alliance award chart remains unchanged, so spending Air India points for short United Airlines flights still starts at 3,500 points in economy and 7,500 up front.
- Domestic Air India awards now start at 1,500 points, and domestic upgrades at 4,000
- International redemptions are now standardized based on region. Air India says economy pricing fell by about 30% on average across 80% of domestic routes and 75% of international routes – and that business award prices fell about 15% on average across 70% of domestic routes and fell about 25% across 35% of international routes.
- You’re no longer required to book 90 days or more in advance to qualify for the lowest award prices. Those can ow be booked at least 30 days out.
U.S. coach to India standardizes at 40,000 miles each way. So San Francisco – Delhi drops from 77,000 points to 40,000. Newark – Mumbai drops from 67,000 to 40,000. Short-haul international like Mumbai – Mauritius drops fom 25,000 to 12,000. A domestic route like Delhi – Goa drops from 9,000 to 5,000.
This is all great for coach flyers. More than half of economy routes got less expensive, and fewer than 10% of routes got more expensive.
Premium economy though mostly went up, and business class reductions do outweigh increases but not nearly by as much as coach. First class mostly gets pricier. Here’s what changes to business class awards look like:
|Region
|Route
|Old J
|New J
|Change
|North America
|DEL–ORD
|175,000
|130,000
|-45,000 (-26%)
|North America
|DEL–JFK
|180,000
|130,000
|-50,000 (-28%)
|North America
|DEL–YVR
|180,000
|130,000
|-50,000 (-28%)
|North America
|DEL–SFO
|185,000
|130,000
|-55,000 (-30%)
|North America
|BOM–EWR
|200,000
|130,000
|-70,000 (-35%)
|North America
|DEL–EWR
|180,000
|130,000
|-50,000 (-28%)
|Europe
|DEL–LHR
|125,000
|100,000
|-25,000 (-20%)
|Europe
|BOM–LHR
|125,000
|100,000
|-25,000 (-20%)
|Gulf
|DEL–DXB
|46,000
|50,000
|+4,000 (+9%)
|Gulf
|BOM–DXB
|43,000
|50,000
|+7,000 (+16%)
|East Asia
|DEL–HKG
|56,000
|90,000
|+34,000 (+61%)
|East Asia
|DEL–ICN
|63,000
|90,000
|+27,000 (+43%)
North America business class is a big winner, though it’s not the cheapest progam for this still. 130,000 miles each way is a lot, but it’s a lot less than 175,000 – 194,000.
Europe business class is more mixed. London Heathrow gets cheaper, but on the whole it’s about a wash. Meanwhile, business class to Gulf states seems to mostly be more expensive (from 40,000 – 46,000 now up to 50,000). Hong Kong, Seoul, and Tokyo go up a lot.
We don’t see programs reducing award pricing that often, though – especially where the number of reductions does outnumber increases in business class and in long haul business class even. I’d say this is a positive step as part of the airline’s overall rebranding.
Comments
Has the quality gotten better? Are there still cockroaches in the galley? Based on your previous posts about Air India I don’t know if I’d fly them if you paid me.
These are also terrible redemption rates (as apposed to outrageously bad). I’m not sure who this serves to share, unless the availability is wildly good.
Rove miles transfer to Air India,, but even at these reduced rates, 130k for a NA to India biz class award isn’t worth getting excited about. Rove has other *A partners serving India that offer better value.
Wild. They do ‘business’ differently than most, because between increased fuel costs and increased demand (since sane individuals would want to avoid connecting in the Middle East right now), you’d think they’d raise, not lower, prices, but, heh, I’m not da boss.
I think you can still book cheaper international award flights via other Star Alliance partners at least to the main hubs.
Presumably the main audience is Indian travelers, who might have accumulated a lot of miles. Some corporates may have AI as the sole corporate traveler, including international. And Indian credit cards may allow transfer?
Still a bargain compared to Delta’s 500K awards, mind you
@Jon F — Probably would be more like 1.2 million SkyMiles for J. Delta would have to fly to India again… @Tim Dunn, what’s the time frame on its return? BOM/DEL?
1990
AI can’t fly over Pakistan, so they can’t make use of their ability to fly over Russia for flights to Europe or the US. They have to take the southern route, and they don’t have aircraft with the capability to do nonstops to the US via that route, so they have to do a refueling stop, which makes the flight 20 hrs. So they aren’t benefiting from any ME troubles.
They can fly to the West Coast over the Pacific, but they still need a refueling halt in India.
AI is likely trying to shift some demand from the ME3 and hope it sticks.
the DL 35Ks can very likely operate nonstop from BOM to JFK (or BOS which would be even shorter) overflying the UAE and then Saudi Arabia using the route that UA used when it flew DXB-EWR – just starting further east.
DL has the last of the original order 359s due for delivery this year and the next aircraft in Airbus’ 350 manufacturing series is DL’s first 35K which means the DL 35Ks should roll off the assembly line this fall and could be delivered in early 2027 so alot of new routes could be announced for a 2027 start; and DL could start India to the US later this year and then put the 35K on it as soon as they are available.
and you don’t need to overfly Pakistan flyiing from BOM to the US – that would be longer than via the Middle East. US carriers can overfly Pakistan from northern India including DEL.
@Jon F — Yup. Been following their refueling stops in places like FCO. Beefs with neighbors are bad for business. Sheesh.
@Tim Dunn — Sounds like Delta should get on this quick. (By the way, flying one of DL’s older 332s today; it’s been a while, and it’s actually holding up well.)
I guess this is relevant to folks already flying AI.
To the rest of us, it’s not. Yawn. I’ve been to India and stayed in places that had a bucket in the bathroom (for showering). Even I would NOT fly this airline, and I looked into it! Everything about it screams “awful experience ahead!”
That said, I was once in India for Diwali and had some lovely conversations with staff dressed for the occasion. Nice enough people, just cannot compensate for the product.
I’m surprised ANYONE, including Indians, would fly Air India until the fess up about AI 171. Gonna fly with someone who buries their head in the sand? What else?