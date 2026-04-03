Toys On The Floor, Shoes Off, Blankets Everywhere — Delta Sky Clubs Are Not Playrooms

A family in the Seattle Delta Sky Club turned a four-seat cluster into a kid play zone with open suitcases; toys, clothes, and blankets spread out on the carpet; and belongings strewn about. “All of them had their shoes off too.”

Some people think this is fine as long as the kids stay quiet, within this space, and the family cleans up afterward. It’s “not nice to look at, but better than screaming/running kids.” It appears to be in the upstairs area of the lounge, away from the busier main floor.

However, the lounge is not your house, “this is slob behavior,” and many travelers think parents should keep the mess tighter even if the kids are behaving.

Finally, commenters on Reddit also criticize posting a stranger’s family, but in fairness you can’t identify them from the photo, so it captures the incident not the individuals.

Tolerable: if kids were quiet, stayed in that zone, and the family cleaned up.

Not acceptable: because the mess spills outside the family’s footprint and degrades a shared premium space.

It comes down to whether you see an airport lounge as place to cope with layovers with kids – contained space, bathrooms, snacks, and somewhere not to melt down – or a premium refuge from the terminal? That would make the family’s behavior entitled and representative of the broader collapse of norms in society. They really are imposing a cost on other guests even if the kids are quiet.

Here’s how this should work:



kids are allowed in lounge



everyone should remain quiet



your belongings stay inside your seating area



shoes stay on and feet stay off furniture



use one or two toys or books at a time, do not fully unpack



if the lounge has a family room, use it

Delta’s rules say that attire must be in keeping with “good taste and a dignified atmosphere” and that they can remove passengers for inappropriate conduct, including conduct that is “undignified” or “disruptive.” Shoes off is actually breaking a rule. So is belongings spread beyond the family’s own area.

Of course, rules are often underenforced against adults too. Some of the worst lounge behavior is from adults in the lounge, and nobody suggests a blanket rule against adults.