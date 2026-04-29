American Airlines Built A Grab-And-Go Lounge — Then Told Guests They Can Only Grab One Thing

Last summer, American Airlines opened its first ‘Provisions’ grab ‘n go for Admirals Club lounge members in Charlotte. Customers generally like it, and I still expect them to expand the concept.
In fact, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Heather Garboden told employees at their quarterly State of the Airline event on Thursday after the carrier’s quarterly earnings call that
Provisions… has been super successful, and we will look to expand it throughout the network where it makes sense.
United’s Club Fly, which is a similar concept, is a bit nicer. I know the idea is true grab ‘n go but I feel like the they need power outlets for a quick device recharge, even on a short visit.
And they need a better coffee setup, especially now that American Airlines partners with Lavazza – United has barista coffee, American should at a minimum have espresso machines but a coffee shop setup like Alaska Airlines Lounges have (and American Express has in a few of their lounges) would be really great.
Still, I was impressed by the effort on my first visit last fall. This week, though, I was surprised by one change.
I had a look at the menu of (4) items on offer. I thought I might want the sandwich, but I wasn’t sure I’d like it, so thought I might take a charcuterie package as a backup to my flight. So that’s what I asked for. And I was told, “sorry, it is one item per guest.” As far as I know this is new.
When I visited previously I was told passengers could have what they wished. There’s still a staff member serving each item, which discourages people from filling backpacks full of food. They have to look the other person in the eye! And there are no such limits at United’s Club Fly. Somehow that concept works, has been extended, and has been around longer than American’s Provisions. Now, I thought for a moment,
- do I take the sandwich and risk having nothing to eat?
- or do I go with the charcuteria plate of sadness?
- or maybe I roll the dice, go for the sandwich, and ask again?
What would enforcement really look like? I had my rollaboard with me. I could leave and use the restroom in the terminal and change shirts (Provisions doesn’t have a restroom of its own). I could return in disguise! If challenged, I could just say “Oh, you must be confusing em with my brother.” Or I could just lean into the Shaggy Defense and insist, “wasn’t me.”
Either way that’s not a premium experience. American has wanted to pivot to premium over the last 15 months, because that’s where the money is in the industry right now. But deep down their priority remains not spending a dollar they don’t have to.
And that means spending on an employee who can throttle packaged foods taken by their premium customers, from an outlet designed for those customers to take packaged foods.
Comments
There have been many articles here on people that simply can’t control themselves. Hoarders, whatever, they ruin it for everyone else. I knew this was coming. I personally witnessed a female pull out a large Tupperware container and take almost all of the pastries. Looking at her it was obvious she had not missed any meals.
IMO, If you want decent coffee, then buy decent coffee. Free “high quality” coffee is a first world complaint. If your coffee is not available, take an Adderall.
Send in the clowns…
Sad. Air Canada Café has a huge selection and everyone takes as much as they want. There’s still paid staff, to restock as fast as they can, while the hordes stock up. The Café even provides small bags that hold 2 items easily.
Entry Qualification is similar to American’s, so I’m not sure what the issue is.
The wise man said, you can’t economize your way to prosperity. I think it was Dick Cheney, come to think of it. Oh, well.
@ Gary — Well, Delta leads the race to the bottom on this — once you have your BP scanned at a grab and go station, you are not permitted to enter ANY SkyClub at that airport for the rest of the day, even if your flight is delayed several hours. Absurd.
Not a big deal given the concept. If the pitch on entry is “our staff will provide you with one complimentary meal box and help yourself to drinks, fruit, chips and a cookie” that’s reasonable. Coupled with a “have more time? Enjoy the full Admirals Club experience an X minute walk away”. Just about setting expectations.
As @Gene says – would still be better than Delta policy…
This has an easy solution. On the sign they just say something like, “1 per guest please”, and if someone asks nicely for a second one (for *any* reason), then they say yes.
Having an opt-in strategy like this easily reduces waste, and I’m pretty sure that only about 5%-10% would ask for a second item, even if that much.
It’s exactly like the higher end cruise lines do it in their specialty restaurants (Royal Caribbean is a perfect example)- they say you only get 2 Appetizers, 1 entree, etc. but if you just ask nicely they will always give you extras.
In fact, AA could learn a lot from RCL… RCL is a cash growth machine and their customers love them, including me (and I love AA too… just not as much?)
Maybe they should charge $5 per item after the first one or two? That will stop the scammers.
I was told this last Saturday as well, and I was taken by surprise.
The falafel salad didn’t look like enough food, so I went for a sandwich instead.
As long as they set and enforce rules, I see no issues here. @Ken A, is this like the one you’ve dealt with at CLT?
And this is exactly why the entire C-suite and Board of Directors need to go. All of them. ULCC style cost savings isn’t just a mantra with these folks, it’s in their DNA as executives. They will never be able to turn American into the more premium carrier it once was. Spending the necessary money is just too foreign to them. They can’t bring themselves to do it. Not to the extent that’s necessary, anyway.
@Mike Hunt — Spicy!
Oh yeah, based on the pictures that place reeks of AA “Premium”
Unfortunately, people think it’s a free for all. I can’t blame AA. Also, what Gary doesn’t indicate is that the snacks items are self serve. (Unless that recently changed). I have no idea why someone needs to walk away with three sandwiches. The location doesn’t exist to feed you for a couple of days.
I blame the bloggers, and now the pitiful TikTok influencers that glorify going full glutton. They ruined it for everyone.
@George Romey — What if they were Wawa sandwiches??