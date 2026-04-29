American Airlines Built A Grab-And-Go Lounge — Then Told Guests They Can Only Grab One Thing

Last summer, American Airlines opened its first ‘Provisions’ grab ‘n go for Admirals Club lounge members in Charlotte. Customers generally like it, and I still expect them to expand the concept.

In fact, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Heather Garboden told employees at their quarterly State of the Airline event on Thursday after the carrier’s quarterly earnings call that

Provisions… has been super successful, and we will look to expand it throughout the network where it makes sense.

United’s Club Fly, which is a similar concept, is a bit nicer. I know the idea is true grab ‘n go but I feel like the they need power outlets for a quick device recharge, even on a short visit.

And they need a better coffee setup, especially now that American Airlines partners with Lavazza – United has barista coffee, American should at a minimum have espresso machines but a coffee shop setup like Alaska Airlines Lounges have (and American Express has in a few of their lounges) would be really great.

Still, I was impressed by the effort on my first visit last fall. This week, though, I was surprised by one change.

I had a look at the menu of (4) items on offer. I thought I might want the sandwich, but I wasn’t sure I’d like it, so thought I might take a charcuterie package as a backup to my flight. So that’s what I asked for. And I was told, “sorry, it is one item per guest.” As far as I know this is new.

When I visited previously I was told passengers could have what they wished. There’s still a staff member serving each item, which discourages people from filling backpacks full of food. They have to look the other person in the eye! And there are no such limits at United’s Club Fly. Somehow that concept works, has been extended, and has been around longer than American’s Provisions. Now, I thought for a moment,

do I take the sandwich and risk having nothing to eat?



or do I go with the charcuteria plate of sadness?



or maybe I roll the dice, go for the sandwich, and ask again?

What would enforcement really look like? I had my rollaboard with me. I could leave and use the restroom in the terminal and change shirts (Provisions doesn’t have a restroom of its own). I could return in disguise! If challenged, I could just say “Oh, you must be confusing em with my brother.” Or I could just lean into the Shaggy Defense and insist, “wasn’t me.”

Either way that’s not a premium experience. American has wanted to pivot to premium over the last 15 months, because that’s where the money is in the industry right now. But deep down their priority remains not spending a dollar they don’t have to.

And that means spending on an employee who can throttle packaged foods taken by their premium customers, from an outlet designed for those customers to take packaged foods.