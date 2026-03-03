American Airlines Is Handing Out Bonus Loyalty Points Through April 30 — 500 Per Segment Up to 5,000 Toward Status

American Airlines AAdvantage has a new promotion for bonus Loyalty Points on March and April travel that count toward status.

Log into your account. Under promotions I’m seeing – and several readers report – Ready, set, jet toward status . Register by April 30 (and prior to booking a flight) to earn bonus Loyalty Points on each flown segment, up to 5,000 points, for travel completed by April 30.



American is offering 500 bonus Loyalty Points per segment



Plus, 1,000 more Loyalty Points for arrivals/departures at some Mexico and Caribbean airports).



And 1,000 more when the segment is booked with an AAdvantage Business or Corporate account.

Basic economy fares are excluded.

Only American flights (not codeshares) count, previously-ticketed flights don’t count, and these bonus Loyalty Points can take up to 14 days to post. Only mileage-earning tickets are eligible.

This signals that travel seems weak, and especially short haul international? Perhaps Mexico isn’t doing well for Spring Break. I’ll take any extra credit towards status, and there’s certainly no reason not to register (even if you’ve already got your expected March and April travel booked – although with no change fees you might try repricing those tickets – they may even have gotten less expensive!).