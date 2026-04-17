American Airlines Keeps Finding New Ways To Break Basic Technology [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

  • Ganesh did not spend a dollar.

  • And neither did Seymour…

  • I’ve written about and use InKind for discounted restaurant meals, here’s how it works.

    They’ve temporarily increased their referral bonus. Through May 3, new members referred by an existing member get $50 (the person making the referral gets $25). So refer a spouse or partner and you’re getting $75 in free food. Free to join if you aren’t already signed up.

    In Austin, I eat at The Well, Waterloo Ice House (they have playgrounds), Peaced Tortilla and Bar Peached, Wu Chow, Lao’d Bar and Old Thousand. So it’s very much worth it for me.

    You’ll also often see “refer yourself / multiple accounts” discussed, which is of course against inKind’s Terms. Feel free to leave your referral code in the comments.

  • What is there even to unpack after a short business trip? Dirty clothes go in the hamper, maybe you’re separating out dry cleaning? Does anyone do this?

  • Relevant to both biometric boarding and TSA’s move to biometric ID: Facial recognition led to a woman being jailed for 6 months for crimes in a state she’d never visited (WaPo)

  • Siete Mexican Wedding Cookies coming to Southwest. This will make many of you happen when you try them.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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