American Airlines Keeps Finding New Ways To Break Basic Technology [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Ganesh did not spend a dollar.
Oh, boy, that can definitely cause some trouble. Was your boarding pass added to your mobile wallet?
— americanair (@AmericanAir) April 17, 2026
- And neither did Seymour…
Hey @AmericanAir idk if this is right pic.twitter.com/tongJCdkEJ
— Henry White (@Henry_White1996) April 16, 2026
- I’ve written about and use InKind for discounted restaurant meals, here’s how it works.
They’ve temporarily increased their referral bonus. Through May 3, new members referred by an existing member get $50 (the person making the referral gets $25). So refer a spouse or partner and you’re getting $75 in free food. Free to join if you aren’t already signed up.
In Austin, I eat at The Well, Waterloo Ice House (they have playgrounds), Peaced Tortilla and Bar Peached, Wu Chow, Lao’d Bar and Old Thousand. So it’s very much worth it for me.
You’ll also often see “refer yourself / multiple accounts” discussed, which is of course against inKind’s Terms. Feel free to leave your referral code in the comments.
- What is there even to unpack after a short business trip? Dirty clothes go in the hamper, maybe you’re separating out dry cleaning? Does anyone do this?
Recently met a man whose wife packs his suitcase when he travels.
When he gets home she unpacks it.
This blew my mind.
Began to ask around and this is the majority of my friends.
Unreal level of service!
— Nick Huber (@sweatystartup) April 15, 2026
- Relevant to both biometric boarding and TSA’s move to biometric ID: Facial recognition led to a woman being jailed for 6 months for crimes in a state she’d never visited (WaPo)
- Siete Mexican Wedding Cookies coming to Southwest. This will make many of you happen when you try them.
@SieteFoods Can’t wait for the new snack coming to @SouthwestAir June 18th!! @ATXJetsetter @garyleff pic.twitter.com/y74UFumnHX
— Blake Cottle (@bec102896) April 16, 2026
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