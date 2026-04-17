American Airlines Keeps Finding New Ways To Break Basic Technology [Roundup]

Oh, boy, that can definitely cause some trouble. Was your boarding pass added to your mobile wallet?

They’ve temporarily increased their referral bonus. Through May 3, new members referred by an existing member get $50 (the person making the referral gets $25). So refer a spouse or partner and you’re getting $75 in free food. Free to join if you aren’t already signed up.

In Austin, I eat at The Well, Waterloo Ice House (they have playgrounds), Peaced Tortilla and Bar Peached, Wu Chow, Lao’d Bar and Old Thousand. So it’s very much worth it for me.

You’ll also often see “refer yourself / multiple accounts” discussed, which is of course against inKind’s Terms. Feel free to leave your referral code in the comments.