American Airlines Says Turnstiles Will Improve Boarding — They May Just Make Flying Worse

American is installing turnstiles at new gates on the Dallas – Fort Worth C concourse expansion pier. They’re calling it reinventing boarding. I don’t think it’s actually good for passengers or for society.

American Airlines is advancing the future of air travel with the official launch of electronic boarding gates at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) beginning this summer. Following a successful pilot in November 2025, and strong customer feedback, American is now deploying the technology at scale at its largest hub, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to a more seamless, user-friendly and consistent boarding experience.



Courtesy: American Airlines

American says this will creat value by:

Streamlining manual tasks for American’s team members during boarding, allowing them more time to provide exceptional customer service and operationally critical tasks



Providing clear, American-branded touchscreen instructions so customers know exactly what to expect



Automatically validating boarding passes before opening, allowing customers to proceed smoothly to the aircraft



Regulating the pace of boarding to reduce congestion and improve jet bridge flow

Airports are increasingly moving to e-gates, where facial recognition is used to confirm identity. So far this has mostly been used for international departures. The government wants more than a person looking at you and confirming it against the photo in your passport.

At many international departure gates, a camera is mounted at the gate or held by a government customs officer or airline staff member, to take a live photo of each passenger during boarding.

That image is sent to the Customs and Border Protection cloud-based Traveler Verification Service, which compares each person’s mugshot to a gallery built from your passport or visa photo and compares it to the flight manifest. The government has already checked the flight manifest and decided who can travel and who can’t. Now they want to match people against the manifest. If there’s a match, you’re allowed to depart the country. If there’s no match, you get a manual document check.

American doesn’t say whether these boarding gates will use the optional photo add-on. The rendering makes it appear so, but shows a boarding pass rather than passenger’s face. I’ve inquired, and have not received a response.

The airline says they will validate boarding passes automatically at these gates and regulate the pace of boarding to reduce congestion and improve jet bridge flow. They’ll back people up in the queue to the gates, rather than in the jetway.

I wonder how this is going to work with passengers traveling as a group, in different boarding groups. American has moved to automatically deny boarding to passengers boarding before their group is called, but says that families can travel together with the highest priority group member. An Executive Platinum gets to board their family with group 1, rather than waiting for their child’s basic economy group 9 boarding number to be called. It’s not clear how this works with an e-gate, though.

And the biggest boarding bottlenecks aren’t actually the act of scanning a barcode. In fact, without human assistance each passenger may take longer to scan and wait for the gate to open.

Too many carry-ons, limited overhead bin space, gate-checking bags, families bunching up during preboarding and standby processing at the gate seem to be bigger issues. These gates do not solve any of that – just queue management and access control.

When the hardware, integration, or network hiccups, you’ve created a new failure point into the departure process. Boarding always has exception handling, like people pulling out the boarding pass for their connecting flight, a boarding pass that won’t scan, or a boarding pass that hasn’t been updated for a seat change or upgrade. So you still need gate staffing.

I’d expect American to use this as more support for fewer gate agents, and that can mean worse reliability and customer experience. The idea of “freeing employees to deliver better service” usually cashes out in practice as making agents harder to find.

It seems to me that what’s needed here are:



staffing to allow non-automated boarding



no mandatory biometrics



prominent disclosure if cameras are active



a published retention and deletion policy



no secondary use of images for marketing or profiling, or at least clear opt out



not punishing passengers with slower service or extra hassle for opting out of use

Unfortunately my view is likely on the losing side of this. I’m an old line civil libertarian and I was largely made into a dinosaur post-9/11.