Chase Cut Sapphire Reserve Rewards For Airbnb And Expedia — Now Adds Plum Guide To Chase Travel

When Chase refreshed the value proposition of its Sapphire Reserve card, offering 4 points per dollar on direct airline and hotel purchases, and 8 points per dollar for bookings made through Chase Travel, they dropped 3 points per dollar on ‘all travel’.

That wasn’t about cutting bonus points on your Uber rides or tolls, although every bit helps. It was primarily aimed, I think, at stopping the incentive they were creating to book at Expedia and Airbnb.

Chase Travel has become one of the world’s largest travel booking platforms. They have stopped rewarding doing business with their competitors. However, their platform isn’t fully robust everywhere. They aren’t Airbnb for short-term rentals.

However, they’ve now added Plum Guide properties to their Vacation Homes program.

Plum Guide, known for its high-quality standards and handpicked homes that meet over 150 criteria for comfort, design, and location. For the first time, these cardmembers can book, earn, or redeem Ultimate Rewards points for thousands of unique home stays, including cottages, villas, beach houses, and city apartments—in top destinations worldwide.

Vacation Homes had, oddly, only been available at Chase Travel to Freedom and Ink Business cardmembers. They’re rolling it out to their Sapphire card portfolio, which allows for elevated earnings as well as redemption.

Plum Guide also partners with GHA Discovery for 5% rebates in Discovery Dollars plus elite night credit, but 8x through Chase Travel is more lucrative.

There’s no word yet on potentially adding Plum Guide properties to Points Boost, to give greater redemption value, unfortunately.