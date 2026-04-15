Southwest Airlines Hired A United Veteran As New Loyalty Chief — Rapid Rewards May Not Look The Same For Long

Southwest Airlines has a new Vice President running the Rapid Rewards program. Nandika Suri, who most recently ran Choice Hotels Choice Privileges, has been put in charge.

Before moving to Choice a year and a half ago, she launched Under Armour’s program, and spent 17 years at United MileagePlus (née Mileage Plus) before that, leaving early in the pandemic. She’s risen unusually fast since the pandemic, after a long career as a mid-level manager at United.

She was the MileagePlus Director of Planning and Integration, and for 5 years was Director of the Elite Program where she describes herself as launching “the revenue based Premier Program on Jan 1, 2014 which is a step change in the way airlines define member value.” Before that she worked on the intergration of the United and Continental elite progams and managed non-air points redemptions.

Her mandate at Southwest is described as enhancing customer connection through loyalty, growing membership and engagement, and advancing partner relationships — specifically the co‑brand portfolio.

I do not know her. I’m somewhat familiar with her public presentations, and she consistently emphasizes:



loyalty as an enterprise capability requiring cross‑functional integration



a strongly data-driven operating model grounded in identity resolution, 360° customer views, and channel activation, and



a bias toward “experiential/emotional” value rather than transactional earn and burn.

Choice Privileges just launched a redesign with faster elite qualification, a new top tier, point sharing, and better points-expiration rules plus experience-based redemptions.

We may see her hand in further adjusting point values (earn and burn economics) and driving greater personalization in marketing.

Her public talks have been framed more as an operator than marketer. She talks about program mechanics, measurement choices, and cross-functional governance more than brand. She talks a lot about execution details. She describes a “Consumer First” approach to business and financial outcomes, blending customer experience language with commercial outcomes. In terms of principles, while at Choice she emphasized:

flexibility in redemption



frequent recognition



value-for-money

I’d expect her to be interested in how good the Rapid Rewards marketing database is. She talks a lot about data platforms, KPI alignment, and building member profiles so personalization is possible “real time” as customers move across channels. I’d expect to hear about evolving Rapid Rewards toward what travelers expect from a “modern loyalty program.”

Given the past history of driving non-air rewards, married to talk about experiences, I wouldn’t be surprised to see more packaging of “what points do” beyond Southwest-operated flights with a clearer story than “miscellaneous redemption” wrapping.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see some additional recognition and reward milestones positioned between A-List and A-List Preferred, and also rewards for going beyond that second tier. At Choice, this was framed as “more benefits, more often.”

I also expect to eventually see a premium credit card tied to lounge access, with Honolulu, Dallas and Austin lounges (at least) in the pipeline.

She joins as Southwest faces a challenge with its loyalty program. Redemptions have been falling consistently. The percentage of passenger miles flown on award tickets have fallen. Yet even with fewer redemptions, outstanding points liability on their books went down. (Some of this is revenue recognition changes goosing current revenue at the expense of future revenue).