Were LaGuardia Runway Collision Alerts Tuned Down Before The Air Canada Collision? — [Roundup]

I’ve had extensive discussions with a now-retired Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) systems engineer who was one of the designers of ASDE-X. Because the system is intended to alert controllers to impending collisions, preceded by incursions, during the design phase controller work groups weighed in on setting parameters in the system that trigger alerts. The basic collision warnings and alerts are adjustable by setting time and distance parameters of ASDE-X “safety cells.” Those cells are designed to consider as many as 300 possible situations. During ASDE-X development at FAA Tech. Ops. in Oklahoma City, the FAA agreed with controller work groups to adjust the parameters of time and distance to avoid false alarms that would be recorded as controller errors. Because every airport is different, these parameter adjustments took place at every airport where ASDE-X was deployed. In many cases, the adjustments would completely eliminate any chance of generating a false alarm.

My informant believes that in the LGA tower, the ASDE-X parameters had been turned down so low for many years that a collision warning either did not occur or occurred too late to enable action by the regional jet pilot or the driver of the fire truck.