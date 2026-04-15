Democrats Threaten To Break Up Any United-American Merger Once Trump Leaves Office

Democrats in Congress are threatening to break up any United Airlines merger with American Airlines, once President Trump has left office.

Monopoly Busters Caucus warning on a potential United-American merger:

"They should also remember that there is no statute of limitations on breaking up bad deals. And in case it is not crystal clear, that is absolutely a threat to break up this merger should it ever happen." — William J. McGee (@WilliamJMcGee) April 14, 2026

The ‘Monopoly Busters Caucus’ is made up of 19 largely left-leaning members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pramila Jayapal, and Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar. They’ve declared that the Trump administration could sign off on a merger – but it can still be broken up later.

There is no statute of limitations for a federal challenge to completed merger. Department of Justice review under Hart-Scott-Rodino, and then not taking action against a merger, does not create antitrust immunity. They aren’t formally ‘clearing’ the merger.

Department of Justice review under Hart-Scott-Rodino, and then not taking action against a merger, does not create antitrust immunity. They aren’t formally ‘clearing’ the merger. They can break up a merger later. If a completed merger violates the antitrust laws, they can sue to unwind it and divest the acquired company. That’s happened.

If a completed merger violates the antitrust laws, they can sue to unwind it and divest the acquired company. That’s happened. But Congress can’t do it, they don’t have standing. It would be the Department of Justice (or state attorney generals or private plaintiffs who can demonstrate standing). That’s not true for all antitrust claims. For instance, Clayton Act private party treble damages actions have a four year limitations period.

United and American together would control around 40% of domestic capacity. That’s the kind of combination that a future administration could sue to break up. Even if the Trump administration let a United-American merger close, that wouldn’t prevent President Ocasio-Cortez from suing to break it up. And a coalition of state attorneys general who didn’t sign off on it in a settlement could still sue to block it later, even if they didn’t do so prior to deal close.

It would therefore be crucial to get an actual Tunney Act consent judgment from the Department of Justice, not just let the review period for the deal expire. A court has to review that agreement to determine that it is in the public interest. But that will bar them from relitigating claims that should have come up prior to merger close. The next administration can’t just change their mind on the deal. That might not foreclose all future antitrust litigation, based on future conduct or consequences. And a Department of Justice settlement wouldn’t bar non-settling states or private plaintiffs from suing.

There would also be foreign review of the deal. American Airlines is far more domestic-focused than United is, but several governments will seek to have a say in the deal, and United would need not just their own legal teams and lobbyists but probably pressure by the Trump administration to get signoff.

London Heathrow. The American Airlines joint venture with Briitsh Airways required remedy slots for London – Dallas, Boston, Miami, Chicago and New York. United was even given London – Boston in 2021. The original combination of US Airways and American required British signoff, and releasing slots because of concern over London Heathrow – Philadelphia. The top airlines at Heathrow are: British Airways and IAG (~54%); Lufthansa Group (6.5%); Virgin Atlantic (~5%); American (3.5%); United (3%); SAS (2%); Delta (1.5%). One can imagine a United-American deal making London Heathrow more competitive to the extent that the pair wound up in a joint venture with Lufthansa Group and not British Airways parent IAG – and yet the U.K. government would still require slot divestitures at least in order to approve the deal.

The American Airlines joint venture with Briitsh Airways required remedy slots for London – Dallas, Boston, Miami, Chicago and New York. United was even given London – Boston in 2021. The original combination of US Airways and American required British signoff, and releasing slots because of concern over London Heathrow – Philadelphia. Transatlantic Joint Venture review. United is in a joint venture with Air Canada and Lufthansa Group across the Atlantic. That allows coordinating schedules and prices and sharing revenue. American has its similar deal with British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, and Finnair. They won’t be able to keep both. Presumably United keeps its deal, but that deal itself gets re-opened for review adding in the capacity of American Airlines (such as it is). That means EU signoff is needed.

United is in a joint venture with Air Canada and Lufthansa Group across the Atlantic. That allows coordinating schedules and prices and sharing revenue. American has its similar deal with British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, and Finnair. They won’t be able to keep both. Presumably United keeps its deal, but that deal itself gets re-opened for review adding in the capacity of American Airlines (such as it is). That means EU signoff is needed. Brazil. American is the largest U.S. carrier in South America, and especially Brazil, which is likely to seek review as well as of relationships with Gol and Azul.

American is the largest U.S. carrier in South America, and especially Brazil, which is likely to seek review as well as of relationships with Gol and Azul. Japan. American has a joint venture with Japan Airlines. United has one with ANA. Both U.S. carriers operate to Tokyo Haneda with limited slots there. Haneda is an issue for the Department of Transportation and other airlines will seek to have those slots re-allocated (possibly even Alaska Airlines, especially if it loses its American Airlines partnership out of this – and American’s capacity moving to Star Alliance would be a stake in the heart of oneworld).

American has a joint venture with Japan Airlines. United has one with ANA. Both U.S. carriers operate to Tokyo Haneda with limited slots there. Haneda is an issue for the Department of Transportation and other airlines will seek to have those slots re-allocated (possibly even Alaska Airlines, especially if it loses its American Airlines partnership out of this – and American’s capacity moving to Star Alliance would be a stake in the heart of oneworld). Australia/New Zealand. United has a joint venture with Air New Zealand, while American has one with Qantas. Both cannot be kept. This deal would likely re-open review of those agreements, and give a lever to both governments.

United has a joint venture with Air New Zealand, while American has one with Qantas. Both cannot be kept. This deal would likely re-open review of those agreements, and give a lever to both governments. Canada. United has a transborder joint venture with Air Canada. Adding American Airlines flights into the mix, adding to the total portion of flying between the U.S. and Canada will re-open that for review. And U.S. tensions with its ’51st State’ will play into that.

United has a transborder joint venture with Air Canada. Adding American Airlines flights into the mix, adding to the total portion of flying between the U.S. and Canada will re-open that for review. And U.S. tensions with its ’51st State’ will play into that. Mexico. While United-American wouldn’t dominate the market, and Mexico has supported Aeromexico-Delta, U.S. pushback over that alliance complaining about anticompetitive moves by the Mexican government limiting access to Mexico City could be met by indignation about anticompetitive positions by the U.S. government. At the same time, Mexico has acquiesced to U.S. military involvement in suppressing cartels – it’s hard to imagine the Trump administration couldn’t impose this if they wanted to.

American’s partnership with Alaska probably wouldn’t survive given the amount of capacity United and American together would have in the domestic market. They’d probably have to spin off American’s position at Chicago O’Hare – a prime opportunity for Delta. They might have to give up gates in Los Angeles, even as they became the dominant carrier there. New York, similarly, could be an issue even as United would suddenly argue that Newark and New York are truly distinct markets.

While there are unprecedented antitrust issues for any United-American deal in the U.S. market, even getting federal ascent to an agreement wouldn’t end the antitrust nightmare in actually getting the deal done – and litigation to break up any closed agreement could continue for years to come.