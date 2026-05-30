American Airlines Wants $30 For The Worst Seat On The Plane — Skip It And You Might Get Bumped

An American Airlines passenger was shocked to find that all possible seat assignments on the plane came with an extra charge. The good seats were already gone, and he shares a screenshot where middle seats in the back are being offered for sale. A middle seat in the very last row of coach by the bathrooms was an extra $30.

This is almost certainly a Basic Economy ticket, where seats are assigned free at check-in but if you want a seat in advance that comes with a fee. For ‘regular’ tickets there are usually at least some free seats available for assignment, although ‘better’ seats come with an extra charge.

But the idea of paying extra for the worst seat on the plane seems strange! Why wouldn’t you just wait for check-in. You will probably get something better, and if not you’re at least saving $30.

I’d think of this $30 ‘worst seat’ option as just a hedge against being involuntarily denied boarding or ‘bumped’ – since those without advance seat assignments on an oversold flight are only going to get on if somebody doesn’t show up or volunteers to take a voucher for future travel to get off the flight.

And American Airlines leads the industry in involuntary denied boardings! Avoiding this is the only reason to pay extra for a solo middle seat in the last row of the aircraft that I can think of. It’s not as though there were even two seats available in the last row open and for sale, so that passengers traveling together might want to pay extra to sit together.

It seems pretty devious on American’s part to monetize their own anti-consumer practices:

Oh yes, I would like to pay $30 to purchase the worst seat on the plane, how’d you know? @AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/xoya0pkBtG — Colonel Mongke (@colonelmongke) May 28, 2026

Paying $30 for 33E isn’t statistically worth it for bump protection, but it still seems to be monetizing the anxiety created by their own fare segmentation and seat assignment uncertainty. And I wouldn’t pay because you’re then spending more to be locked into the worse seat on the plane, versus waiting and possibly getting a better seat than this for free.

While American Airlines is responsible for about 60% of all denied boardings in the industry, and thousands more than the next highest level for another airline, Frontier is actually statistically more likely to refuse transportation due to oversales.

Marketing carrier Voluntary denied boardings Involuntary denied boardings Enplaned passengers IDB rate per 10,000 Delta Air Lines Network 126,601 0 186,658,127 0.00 Southwest 10,920 226 167,838,531 0.01 United Network 48,266 309 161,234,617 0.02 JetBlue 3,381 195 33,869,766 0.06 Alaska Network 14,010 382 44,992,323 0.08 Spirit 8,056 596 30,019,972 0.20 American Airlines Network 75,517 14,758 204,556,096 0.72 Frontier 2,296 8,087 32,269,775 2.51 All reporting carriers 290,413 24,596 891,239,459 0.28

The reason for this is simple: American won’t pay as much to passengers to voluntarily give up their seats when they overbook, preferring to pay out the required minimum compensation to customers rather than ensure everyone gets made whole the way we usually see with Delta.

Generally having a seat assignment protects you from being bumped, unless there’s an aircraft swap that forces a change to seat assignments.

The other (to some degree) protected classes are passengers in need of special assistance; unaccompanied minors; those with elite status; customers in paid premium cabins; and as a weak tie-breaker those who checked in earlier.

And involuntarily denied boardings are rare enough that if you’re sufficiently price sensitive to be buying basic economy you aren’t likely to want to pay extra for the middle seat in the last row of coach just to reduce your chances of this even further – although there could be edge cases.

I’ve seen standard economy fares priced more than $400 over basic economy, and if you are an absolute must travel passenger and your bet is that the flight will be at least 100% full, the margin at which you’d pay is based on the consequence of being bumped and missing being on that specific flight (although you still have flight cancellation and delay risk).

What I don’t love about this option is that when American sells the last row middle seat with limited or no recline for $30, it is monetizing the fear that the airline won’t deliver what they sold you, and monetizing the fact that they fail at this more than other airlines.