British Airways Pilot Arrested For Posting Secretly-Taped Sex Videos — Of Up To 16 Flight Attendants

A British Airways pilot was arrested on March 5 on suspicion of voyeurism over videos of as many as 16 flight attendants he’d been having sex with taken and distributed without consent. Not all of the cabin crew were with BA.

He would allegedly post the footage, taken with a laptop camera (with recording light obscured), online on porn sites – where apparently some of the women happened upon them through their own browsing and recognized themselves. He was released on bail, and the airline removed him from flight duties pending the investigation.

Earlier this year, though, we saw a British Airways pilot acquitted in January 2026 after a trial for filming a sexual encounter with a flight attendant and sending the footage to another pilot. The defense case was he believed she would have consented had she been asked. The jury acquitted him of voyeurism. And there’s just something very British about this behavior.

BA crew are notorious for pushing beyond the boundaries of cheekiness and into cheekiness. To name just a few:

Frontier passengers have a certain behavioral reputation, and British Airways crew have a certain behavioral reputation. Why is that?