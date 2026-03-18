British Airways Pilot Arrested For Posting Secretly-Taped Sex Videos — Of Up To 16 Flight Attendants

by Gary Leff

A British Airways pilot was arrested on March 5 on suspicion of voyeurism over videos of as many as 16 flight attendants he’d been having sex with taken and distributed without consent. Not all of the cabin crew were with BA.

He would allegedly post the footage, taken with a laptop camera (with recording light obscured), online on porn sites – where apparently some of the women happened upon them through their own browsing and recognized themselves. He was released on bail, and the airline removed him from flight duties pending the investigation.

Earlier this year, though, we saw a British Airways pilot acquitted in January 2026 after a trial for filming a sexual encounter with a flight attendant and sending the footage to another pilot. The defense case was he believed she would have consented had she been asked. The jury acquitted him of voyeurism. And there’s just something very British about this behavior.

BA crew are notorious for pushing beyond the boundaries of cheekiness and into cheekiness. To name just a few:

Frontier passengers have a certain behavioral reputation, and British Airways crew have a certain behavioral reputation. Why is that?

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Yikes. (What a way to ‘find out’… *shivers*)

    Good on BA to remove from flight duties for now.

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