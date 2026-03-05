Canadians Get a 27% Discount in Las Vegas — And It’s Bringing Them Back Because Demand Curves Slope Down [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Las Vegas discovers that demand curves slope downward as 27% discount for visitors spending Canadian dollars brings back tourists.
The Vegas At Par program, new for 2026, is available to Canadian tourists only…The Vegas At Par program currently covers Circa Resort & Casino, the D Las Vegas, and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, all located several miles away from the Strip in the busy downtown Las Vegas area along Fremont Street. The initiative includes at-par rates for hotel rooms at all three properties, as well as at-par rates at certain bars like D Las Vegas’ BarCanada sports bar.
…Current exchange rates put the Canadian dollar at about 73 cents compared with the American dollar; pulling that amount up to even offers significantly more buying potential for Canadian travelers.
- Amegy Bank has 100,000 point business card offers (Arizona, California, Texas) Worth $1,000 after $5,000 spend, these are cards from ‘Not Citi/Amex/Chase’. (HT: Miles Earn and Burn)
- Air Tahiti Nui will launch Sydney service in December four days a week. Another one-stop option between the U.S. and Oz on a notoriously difficult redemption route. Not a great business product, but not a great stopover (although honestly everything great about French Polynesia involves getting off Tahiti itself).
- Southwest’s anti-passenger revenue protection strategies are just sad. Delta allows movement between empty seats within the same cabin.
@SouthwestAir Flight returning to Vegas – look at all those empty seats! My row was full. It was a late flight. Before take off the stewardess announced there would no seat changing and to not ask.
Tell me you hate me as a customer and my decades of loyalty without saying "you… pic.twitter.com/s2PKnTKh6g
— Cherelynn (@Cherelynn) March 4, 2026
- Yikes.
- Loaded gun found next to the bible in Charlotte Hyatt Place. Foreign guests found it, so they just sort of assumed that was a U.S. thing I suppose. The hotel contacted the previous guest who left it.
- Southwest’s anti-passenger revenue protection strategies are just sad. Delta allows movement between empty seats within the same cabin.
Comments
Australians are upset. they just had their football opener in vegas and didn’t get any discounts like canadians do
Does anyone know what the penalties are if you’re on a Southworst flight and move to an empty neighboring seat after takeoff – and after you’ve warned not do do so and to not ask to do so? What can (or will) they do to you?
Anything great about FP is off Tahiti *and* off Bora Bora.
But you won’t find Americans past the 3 main islands.
I have been on UA flights where FAs proactively encouraged passengers to spread out to empty rows once the main cabin door was closed (just do not sit in an economy plus or exit row seat unless assigned one).
On the guns and bible in hotel room story: “Foreign guests found it, so they just sort of assumed that was a U.S. thing I suppose.” LOL.
Yeah, sure, right, Canadians are rushing back to Vegas… /s
Vegas sucks. Canadians can experience the suck for 27% less.
Uhh, there’s nothing in that article to suggest that Canadians are returning to Vegas, your headline is not supported by anything in the article
Canadians are not coming back to Vegas anytime soon.
Luckily “Peachy” a gentle Las Vegas flamingo, survived Canadian guests.
@Thing 1 — Tell us more about this 27% discount on ‘the suck,’ friend!
Gary. Can you make an article of the 10 EUR compensation from Lufthansa for the snow situation in Munich.
So our far left full-time TDS resident can comment once again that the US has to adopt the great compensation system of the falling, poorer everyday exactly due to Socialism Europe.
Disney World also has Canadian resident offers too.
Southwest can legally have you removed from the flight for not following crew instructions
They are monetizing seats now so self upgrading is viewed as theft
Yes this isn’t the Southwest of yesterday but what they see as their more profitable future
Time will tell if this is a massive success or a major fail
I no longer fly them but might in the right scenario
@Dwondermeant:
Given the practicalities of kicking someone off after takeoff, I’m wondering if we’re going to have a diversion over this eventually. That’ll be a fun look!
I wonder how many guns housekeepers find? They could amass quite a collection.
Las Vegas is a city that should not exist. Like Phoenix, it is a monument to man’s arrogance.