Canadians Get a 27% Discount in Las Vegas — And It’s Bringing Them Back Because Demand Curves Slope Down [Roundup]

The Vegas At Par program, new for 2026, is available to Canadian tourists only…The Vegas At Par program currently covers Circa Resort & Casino, the D Las Vegas, and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, all located several miles away from the Strip in the busy downtown Las Vegas area along Fremont Street. The initiative includes at-par rates for hotel rooms at all three properties, as well as at-par rates at certain bars like D Las Vegas’ BarCanada sports bar.

…Current exchange rates put the Canadian dollar at about 73 cents compared with the American dollar; pulling that amount up to even offers significantly more buying potential for Canadian travelers.