Canadians Get a 27% Discount in Las Vegas — And It’s Bringing Them Back Because Demand Curves Slope Down [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

More articles by Gary Leff »

Comments

  1. Australians are upset. they just had their football opener in vegas and didn’t get any discounts like canadians do

  2. Does anyone know what the penalties are if you’re on a Southworst flight and move to an empty neighboring seat after takeoff – and after you’ve warned not do do so and to not ask to do so? What can (or will) they do to you?

  3. Anything great about FP is off Tahiti *and* off Bora Bora.
    But you won’t find Americans past the 3 main islands.

  4. I have been on UA flights where FAs proactively encouraged passengers to spread out to empty rows once the main cabin door was closed (just do not sit in an economy plus or exit row seat unless assigned one).

  5. On the guns and bible in hotel room story: “Foreign guests found it, so they just sort of assumed that was a U.S. thing I suppose.” LOL.

    Yeah, sure, right, Canadians are rushing back to Vegas… /s

  7. Uhh, there’s nothing in that article to suggest that Canadians are returning to Vegas, your headline is not supported by anything in the article

  11. Gary. Can you make an article of the 10 EUR compensation from Lufthansa for the snow situation in Munich.

    So our far left full-time TDS resident can comment once again that the US has to adopt the great compensation system of the falling, poorer everyday exactly due to Socialism Europe.

  13. Southwest can legally have you removed from the flight for not following crew instructions
    They are monetizing seats now so self upgrading is viewed as theft
    Yes this isn’t the Southwest of yesterday but what they see as their more profitable future
    Time will tell if this is a massive success or a major fail
    I no longer fly them but might in the right scenario

  14. @Dwondermeant:
    Given the practicalities of kicking someone off after takeoff, I’m wondering if we’re going to have a diversion over this eventually. That’ll be a fun look!

  16. Las Vegas is a city that should not exist. Like Phoenix, it is a monument to man’s arrogance.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *