American Airlines Halted Heathrow Catering and Started Flying Meals Across the Atlantic — This Mice-in-the-Bread Photo May Explain Why

American Airlines abruptly stopped taking local catering at London Heathrow and began flying in minimal meals from the U.S., leaving premium cabins with a stripped-down service both directions because the galleys can’t hold two flights worth of food. The airline hasn’t explained the reason, but a photo that’s circulating showing mice nested in bread on an American Airlines 777 offers a clue for why Heathrow catering was shut off overnight.

Meals are being flown across the Atlantic to London to be served on the way back.

And since there’s not enough space in the galleys to store food for both the flight over and for the flight back, meal service is limited both ways.

They aren’t honoring reserved pre-order meals. Passengers can only choose between a protein and a vegeterian option. There won’t be any seafood, because of the risk it could go bad. There are no American Airlines 100th Anniversary meals, and there’s no ice cream.

Here’s a Flagship First Class, single tray service meal from London Heathrow to Los Angeles right now.

Passengers report “No second meal, no business amenities” and complain that someone could easily “buy a few dozen pints of Häagen-Dazs at” the airport for premium cabin passengers. Some report receiving miles as compensation.

American has been surprisingly tight-lipped about the issue. Aviation watchdog JonNYC tweets out a photo of catering issues indicative of what’s believed to have been happening at the catering facility – it shows mice nestled in bread on an American Airlines Boeing 777.

The belief is that a mice infestation at Dnata’s London Heathrow catering kitchen prompted American to immediately halt local catering and fly in minimal meals from the US for their London departures.

This photo has been circulating, and I had seen it (which made me question reports of ‘rats’ rather than mice), but I hadn’t managed to validate that it was real and from Heathrow. Jon confirmed the photo’s legitimacy.