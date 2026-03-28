Delta Had Empty First Class Seats — So The Gate Agent Held A Break Dance Contest

At gate A31 in Salt Lake City this month, Delta Air Lines found itself with two empty first class seats. Everyone on the upgrade list was apparently already moved up. Coach might have been oversold. They needed to move two passengers to first class, and they could no longer do it based on how much people on the flight had traveled or spent with Delta. So the gate agent decided to run… a break dance contest.
Well, actually, I’m in need of two passengers to be seated in first class. Anyone willing to do a break dance to be seated into first class? Anyone?
It’s a free upgrade. I just need you to break down for me. Come on up, girl. My breakdance winners
Two passengers stepped forward to dance: a man in a white hoodie and sweats and a woman dressed in darker clothes. The crowd watches, laughs, and claps. Both contestants appear to head to the podium, so it seems they both got the seats.
This is rare! Although three and a half years ago Delta held a dance off for an upgrade to extra-legroom coach (“Comfort+).
Only about 12% of Delta first class seats even go to upgrades. 15 years ago it was 81%. Delta normally sells upgrades for as little as $26 on short flights rather than honoring complimentary upgrades for frequent flyers. Flights with empty first class seats do not happen often.
Normally empty premium seats are supposed to be assigned based on SkyMiles elite status; cabin purchased; million mile status; whether you have their premium Amex credit card; whether you’re a corporate traveler; how many qualifying miels you’ve earned in the current calendar year; and finally based on date and time you made the upgrade request as the final tie-breaker.
However, when there are still seats left available their agents are notorious relative to other U.S. carriers for skipping processing of upgrades at the gate and not following the correct upgrade list when they do.
It seems though that there the upgrade list had already been exhausted, coach was oversold, and Delta still needed to move passengers forward to get everyone on board.
Comments
Ha. Pretty funny. And here I thought I was supposed to wear a suit and “look first class”. I now understand what true premium is.
Can we not escape this inner city ghetto jungle garbage even at 35.000 feet above the ground? Why are we forced to endure this low brow culture? DEI hire, perhaps? Stop it already!
It wouldn’t be a post about delta without Gary writing “ Only about 12% of Delta first class seats even go to upgrades. 15 years ago it was 81%. Delta normally sells upgrades for as little as $26 on short flights rather than honoring complimentary upgrades for frequent flyers.” Every single time.
Do you ever have anything new to say or a new thought? How many times have you just copied and pasted the same thing over and over and over
Classic Salt Lake… See what happens when you outlaw caffeine… /s
Flying sucks now. And let us not forget the changes made to the Delta lounge in getting in. Im sorry I got to much class than to go break dance on a disgusting dirty floor lol.
Sounds racist to me.
The negative nellies trying to make this about “ghetto” bs, break dancing had LONG LEFT that Stigma! So stop trying to bring it back by being a stereotypical thinker. Majority of the competitors on SYTYCD use some form of break dance moves and people do them at their weddings too – yes even white people. So stfu w/that bs already.
Why didn’t they move up two people who needed wheelchairs to get to the plane? Or, elderly travelers?
Wow Brent, what a loser comment!
Too bad Delta didnt have a ‘WokeDance Contest!”
Good thing AIP is painful and not fatal – Here’s to many more years of being you!
Sharon; “To” much class, but not enough spelling in English class.
I am mostly very proud to be an American. But there are fleeting moments when I am not. Reading this story was one such moment. Please, do better everyone. Have a little dignity and class ffs.
Funny but also ableist, discriminatory and possibly illegal.
It must be difficult for some folks here to go through their life. When you see everything around you as an issue or problem, everyone is out to get you, it goes deep into one’s brain.
Kinda like seeing a beautiful Red Tailed Hawk perched on a tree a throwing a rock at it because you instantly think it will poop on your driveway….
Wow!! I’d have bypassed the foolish dancing just for an upgrade; however, those with the Ras-Cist’s comments would not have had a problem if the upgrade required getting up and singing an out of tune country a$$ song.
Fire the employees.
Unhinged comment section ss usual.
Delta, the same as other mainline carriers, has rules that gate agents are to follow, but NEVER enforces them; instead letting these agents circumvent them, however they want. I’ve worked for both Delta and United, and it is atrocious the way gate agents think they are God. Here in SLC, Delta management, many times can’t even get their act together, to have staff at the gates for flights. I always treated my customers at the gate with integrity, and would NEVER do something as janky as a twerking contest. I know who that hate agent here is, in Salt Lake, and am appalled.
Would have not been more fair to upgrade the coach passengers with the highest booking code instead of making them become zoo animals for a first class seat? This culture seems to be everywhere.
WORRY ABOUT WHY YOU’RE WORRYING ABOUT EVERYONE AND EVERYTHING ELSE!
Pick the oldest two pax. Or, the tallest two pax. Breaking dancing? Big no. And upgrade nobody unless coach was full.
Meanwhile some poor old lady in a wheelchair get’s crammed into coach. Really I have given up on flying. Unless it’s overseas I now drive. Surprisingly I have actually made earlier arrival times on a 1000 mile trip driving. Recently I drove, figuring in the delay, getting to the airport earlier, flight time and getting my baggage, renting a car, etc., I beat my employee by 1 hour on that trip. That’s not counting the recent TSA delays. I have over 1,500,000 miles on American, over 200,000 with other airlines combined, been giving them away to family/friends when they need a ticket. I would rather drive 2 days than be at the mercy of airlines. Pretty much sums up America today, I’d rather cook at home than eat at a restaurant. Service, quality and having to put up with insane employees is the new America. Enjoy everyone!
What’s next for a first class upgrade a contest for the best plastic surgery?
And the winner is best Brazilian butt lift or silicone implants
or folks who can eat the most delta lounge food without throwing up
Keep it classy Delta as you are a premium airline in some flyers minds just not mine!
Most of you are taking this way too seriously and making it dark… I thought it was great, and adds spark in a fading and dim world. It’s just fun to be creative and make some fun out of the moment.
M J Cotner gave an excellent comment. Thank you.
I did this YEARS ago before cell phones!!! But not the break dancing part. Main cabin oversold a few FC seats open and a delayed. Once was a Boeing 757 aircraft. Question was how much did it weigh? Another time was flying miles from Boston to LA. And an airline quiz. It kept everyone engaged and made the time seem less tedious to all. Again……this was before cell phones, tablets & laptops when people were reading newspapers and books. Or just staring at the gate agents………
I hope everyone who thought anything other than “Haha, that’s fun!” gets to one day lead the happy life they seem so intent on keeping others from living.
There are times the commentariat here need a “Lighten up, Francis” moment.
It should have been based on the two tallest passengers in coach.
Seems like an ADA case waiting to happen. Those who potentially need it the most are told that they are not eligible unless they can break dance?
Good for her! Brava señora!
As someone who works hard to hit Diamond every year, I have a big issue with this. The gate agent ruled out older people, those with disabilities, businesses travelers in suits/ dresses., those with issues touching the dirty floor, and those who can’t physically break dance. Not ok at any level.