Delta Had Empty First Class Seats — So The Gate Agent Held A Break Dance Contest

At gate A31 in Salt Lake City this month, Delta Air Lines found itself with two empty first class seats. Everyone on the upgrade list was apparently already moved up. Coach might have been oversold. They needed to move two passengers to first class, and they could no longer do it based on how much people on the flight had traveled or spent with Delta. So the gate agent decided to run… a break dance contest.

Well, actually, I’m in need of two passengers to be seated in first class. Anyone willing to do a break dance to be seated into first class? Anyone? It’s a free upgrade. I just need you to break down for me. Come on up, girl. My breakdance winners

Two passengers stepped forward to dance: a man in a white hoodie and sweats and a woman dressed in darker clothes. The crowd watches, laughs, and claps. Both contestants appear to head to the podium, so it seems they both got the seats.

This is rare! Although three and a half years ago Delta held a dance off for an upgrade to extra-legroom coach (“Comfort+).

Only about 12% of Delta first class seats even go to upgrades. 15 years ago it was 81%. Delta normally sells upgrades for as little as $26 on short flights rather than honoring complimentary upgrades for frequent flyers. Flights with empty first class seats do not happen often.

Normally empty premium seats are supposed to be assigned based on SkyMiles elite status; cabin purchased; million mile status; whether you have their premium Amex credit card; whether you’re a corporate traveler; how many qualifying miels you’ve earned in the current calendar year; and finally based on date and time you made the upgrade request as the final tie-breaker.

However, when there are still seats left available their agents are notorious relative to other U.S. carriers for skipping processing of upgrades at the gate and not following the correct upgrade list when they do.

It seems though that there the upgrade list had already been exhausted, coach was oversold, and Delta still needed to move passengers forward to get everyone on board.