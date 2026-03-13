Emirates And Qatar Flights Are Empty — Passengers Have Whole First Or Business Class Cabins To Themselves

There are a lot of passengers stuck in the Mideast with the current hostilities with Iran – the U.S. and Israel attacking, and then Iran lashing out at non-combatant neighbor states, including civil infrastructure like airports. There are few flights operating in the region still.
On the other hand, there aren’t many passengers trying to get to places like Dubai and Doha. You’ll find hotel prices are very low in both cities!
So passengers reported an Emirates Frankfurt to Dubai flight the world’s largest passenger jet that was approximately 90% empty with just “50 passengers total” – and the whole swanky first class cabin to themselves.
The description here is ‘business class’ but this is the Emirates Airbus A380 first class cabin of suites.
passenger flying Emirates FRA-DXB today reported their A380 had roughly 50 passengers total…. with the entire Business Class cabin to themselves. They said the airport and plane felt deserted because of the ongoing German pilot strike plus the current Middle East situation pic.twitter.com/a0IHN4inUd
— Fahad Naim (@Fahadnaimb) March 13, 2026
There are two shower spas dedicated to this cabin, as well. Normally you’d want to reserve a time to take your onboard shower. This would not have been necessary!
Though the video highlights an empty first class cabin, with just about 50 passengers on a plane that holds 468 the business class cabin would have been pretty light, too.
Empty planes and premium cabins to yourself isn’t even unique right now. Here’s a Qatar Airways flight where passengers have the entire business class cabin to themselves, as well. The part of the story about one pilot and one flight attendant, however, would… not be accurate.
A Qatar resident posted today about QR893 Beijing Daxing–Doha: a 300+ seat plane with only ~20+ passengers total (2 in Business), one captain and one cabin crew. Passenger wrote “Life is as usual, just fewer people around”.. reassuring that things are still running normally… pic.twitter.com/30xBDlzOiz
— Fahad Naim (@Fahadnaimb) March 13, 2026
An interesting contrast is that when hostilities break out and flights are cancelled to Israel, citizens from there flock home, but Doha and the U.A.E. have not retaliated against Iran – they are not at war – and Israelis often travel back to join the fight protecting their country.
When I was young in the early 1980s I flew as one of only three passengers from New York LaGuardia to Cincinnati after a long series of delays. Everyone else rebooked. On January 1, 2000 there were just a handful of us flying Los Angeles to Washington Dulles on a United 777. It was “Y2K” and everyone else was scared to fly. And I’ve had first class cabins to myself on ANA, Thai, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, Korean Air, Asiana, Emirates, Qatar and more. But I’ve never had a whole plane to myself.
I’ve also been fortunate enough to have first class cabins to myself on ANA, Asiana, THAI, Lufthansa, and more.. but that was just luck, not geopolitical instability!
Here’s a man who had his own private jet after all the rest of the American Airlines customers bailed for ohter flights during a delay. This man was the only passenger on a 7-hour Etihad flight and all of the announcements addressed him by name. And this one videotaped the best day of his life as the only passenger on a Delta flight.
These two passengers had business class all to themselves on a long haul flight so they decided to have dinner together and see what might come of it? They began with champagne… These stories were all under better circumstances.
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That was like that in late March 2020 and April 2020 when the great scam was put upon us. An AA 772 going to ORD with 3 passengers in Business. Then airlines cut schedules and by May 2020 air travel (personal) was returning and by June it was back as before and then some.
@George Romey — You’re not wrong. 2026 feels eerily similar to 2020 in the way the world is being disrupted (at least regionally). I’m not gonna book anything through ME for a while.
@sullyofdoha — You alright, buddy?
Back in early 2000s would always travel to NYC for weekends from MKE via ORD with UA. On the way back Sunday or Monday night, there was a late night flight from ORD-MKE which was a repositioning flight for MKE-DEN next early morning. Equipment was a 752. Since it was a commercial flight it had its mandated number of flight attendants. And it was crew all heading back to their base.
Almost 40% of the times, i was the only one on the entire flight. An entire B752 with just me and the crew. Took 35 minutes, The flight stayed at FL10. As i became familiar with the crew, i started getting a complimentary bottle of beer sitting in Y class.
The only downside they had to do the safety demo and announcements all for me. And i had to pretend to pay attention.
When are these airlines going to open up award space back up to partners? Qatar and Etihad especially… having trouble seeing the downside for them right now.
Quelle Surprise. Flights are going out with light loads? Maybe some folks are waiting for calmer times for nonessential travel
I’m resuming a oneworld round the world trip tomorrow and scheduled to transit Doha twice in mid April. When I checked QR’s site, I could have purchased the flights I’m booked on. I’m curious to know if there are any pax connecting through ME yet. Last I checked airspace over Qatar still closed. Might be worth checking the FlyerTalk forum. Yes, I’m trying to cobble together a Plan B.
Nothing says stinginess and greed than empty planes and no award seats
That’s why they will never get a wooden nickle from me in or out of a war
@ George — Drop the moronic comments about the “great scam”. How quickly you choose to ignore the fact that COVID killed more than 7 million people. You are a jerk.
A year ago, American Airlines Flight 5342 into DCA had 64 passengers killed by an army helicopter.
Somehow, I would feel 67 times safer flying into DXB or DOH than DCA.
I flew many international nearly empty flights 2022-2022. I felt safer on those flights than on ground transport to DCA surrounded by untested undocumented migrants.
Buy low and enjoy air travel, I say.
Why aren’t Qatar and Etihad opening award seats to partners ? They choose to fly empty. Not making any business sense
@GT2014 — I donno, even if the ole 70K AA to DOH in Q-Suite was open, not sure I’d take that risk these days.