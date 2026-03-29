Frontier Passenger Threatened To Kill Seatmate And Kept Insisting There Was A Bomb On Board

Frontier Airlines flight 2539 from Columbus to Atlanta landed on Sunday and the Airbus A320 described a “level 3 threat, not level 4.” That’s life-threatening behavior, including credible bomb threats.

The passenger seated in 3A threatened to kill the woman next to him and repeatedly claimed to have a bomb on board. The plane was held in a remote location. It anded at 4:01 p.m. Eastern time and sat for an hour while law enforcement determined how to handle the situation. Pilots shut down both engines so responders could approach safely.

Pilot: Yeah, the passenger is seated. The flight attendants have calmed him down, but he had repeated multiple times about the bomb threat. They’re assessing, I guess there’s another person he was traveling with on board the aircraft. He has calmed down and is sitting in his seat at this point. Air traffic control: Has he given any details of the location of the bomb or type of bomb? Pilot: No, no locations, no details. Just also offered to kill the passenger sitting next to him. They had somewhat of an altercation, I guess. ..And this is Frontier Flight 2539. Not sure who all I’m talking to, but we’ve been trying to coordinate with our company dispatch SOC and our security coordinator, but we are kind of standing by on any more information as far as where we go from here. …We have coordinated with our operations and our company as far as getting a hold of someone, but I don’t have any other way to talk to, unless there’s a frequency I can talk to them on.

OMG, what a disaster! Can’t people just behave when flying? pic.twitter.com/dcVTahulxj — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) March 29, 2026

Meanwhile on Sunday, American Airlines flight 2819 from New York JFK to Chicago O’Hare was diverted to Detroit for police to respond to a “reported disturbance.” That plane, too, was isolated in a remote area of the airfield. Airport authority police and FBI boarded the plane.

An American Airlines flight from New York to Chicago (AA2819) was diverted to Detroit Metro Airport on Sunday, where the plane was isolated. In a statement, an FBI Detroit spokesperson said: “I can confirm that personnel from the FBI in Michigan are present (March 29, 2026) at… pic.twitter.com/cUZGjHTLhv — Metro Detroit News (@metrodetroitn) March 29, 2026

I was on this flight. A man had a mental breakdown and threatened the plane. It was not a credible threat. He was arrested https://t.co/kyaCYATiQD — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) March 29, 2026

We were all shocked when he had the meltdown. I don’t think anyone filmed it. It wasn’t a fight between two people it was just a man spiraling and threatening folks which was ugly to watch. — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) March 29, 2026

I also want to give a shout out to the flight attendants and crew at @aairwaves who handled this incident with the utmost professionalism. They were incredible and did their best to de-escalate the situation. No one got hurt including the man who caused the disruption. — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) March 29, 2026

We’re not even at a full moon tonight – that won’t happen until Wednesday. But it will be a Pink Moon. In the meantime we’re at 85% – 88% illumination.