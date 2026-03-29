Passengers Are Now Showing Up At Midnight For 6 A.M. Flights Thanks To TSA Mess [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- With TSA still in full meltdown in many places, people are showing up at the airport at midnight for 6 a.m. flights. Narrator: research what times the check-in counter and security checkpoints are even open before doing this!
“midnight is wild for a 6am flight” is easy to say if you’ve never missed a flight or if you haven’t been paying attention to how bad security lines at JFK & other major airports around the country have gotten recently. …I’d rather be at my gate four hours early than be the person watching their flight leave without them.
JFK, Terminal 5. Got here at midnight for a 6am flight. This is my experience.
by
u/Ok_Mention_6964 in
JFKAirport
- Ends Tuesday: Rakuten‘s $50 referral offer ends 3/31. Rakuten is an online shopping portal that earns points or cash back for the purchases you make anywhere, akin to the mileage malls that work with airlines like American, United, Alaska, et al. You can choose between cash back, Amex points or Bilt points ($50 is worth 5,000 points – with Bilt, at least for the near future.)
The easy, quick win before this offer is just to go to GiftCards.com through the portal and buy a $50 gift card for Uber, DoorDash, Southwest Airlines or Delta. You get $50 or equivalent points back, making this a free $50 (or better, since the points are worth more than $50).
- Things had seemed to quiet down a bit in employee complaints about American Airlines financial performance and concern with CEO Robert Isom, but here’s the pilots union leaders re-raising concerns. (HT: JonNYC) They say they haven’t heard back on their request to meet with the board over concerns at the carrier, but that’s not really true – their request was rejected, with an offer to meet with Isom.
- Oops.
Mesdames et messieurs, le vol connaîtra un léger retard. pic.twitter.com/jkGmBYAcr5
— Aboubekr🇸🇳👻 (@aboubekr277) March 28, 2026
- And yet, somehow, Spirit Airlines exists.
Not judging, but … if you need this chart instead of someone just saying “two hours before” maybe you aren’t smart enough to fly. https://t.co/3bQElzpDdx
— Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) March 27, 2026
- An argument that security screeners should not just be private, but TSA shouldn’t regulate uniform airport security procedures either.
- Transfers between Avios programs now require an account to be open for 30 days. You can move points 1:1 between BA, Finnair, Qatar etc but you want to open your account in case you find yourself needing to do this – for instance because one program or another has better pricing, or your credit card program transfers to one, but not the one you want to use.
Comments
“The Democrats TSA mess” and yes it is there mess. The democrat party continues to throw a fit. Too bad they get paid during there dangerous temper tantrum. I think they should have to stand in line like the rest of us and experience wait times.
Poor @Michael Mainello wants to throw blame but just like his true love, t-rump, he hasn’t learned when to use “there” or “their”.
Mainello: I’d suggest that you move to Hungary, but Orban’s about to get his clock cleaned in their elections, so that’s one less destination for you. And I want to taste your sweet, sweet tears on the night of November 3rd. By the way, if you want to challenge my patriotism, I’ll put up my DD-214 and my Gulf War combat medal against your Republitard MAGAt credentials.
@Ray – blah, blah, I worship the democrat party. I spew their there they’re talking points, may ability to think and reason has been neutered.
Making Amtrak Doable Again. Hey if the train is an option to your destination use it!
@Michael Mainello — House Republicans halted the bi-partisan Senate bill on Friday; Republicans own this mess. Besides, “when there’s a shutdown, it means the President is weak.” Your Dear Leader said it.
@Maryland — I’d choo-choo-choose Amtrak over flights anyway if going from NYC to BOS or DC.
@1990 – The bipartisan Senate bill did not fund DHS, weak Senate Republicans wanted to leave on vacation along with the obstructive democrats. It was a punt to the House and they said we are not playing this game. Your voters are gullible and along with the press it will be spun the way you want, but it is a Democrat Shutdown. Nice try though.
I’m sure that that wasn’t the first time that the boarding stairs were stowed before a person necessary for the flight got onboard. Still funny.
Just flew from PHL to TPA this morning. ICE agents were assisting TSA the lines were long but moving relatively quickly. We were thru in :15 upon entering the line.
The Abolish The TSA piece is trash. The guy apparently prizes his discovery that non-TSA airports don’t have problems that only occur with the TSA. He whines about the TSA but suggests that going back to the hodgepodge that existed before 9/11 would actually be better somehow?
There’s little question that TSA could use some serious revamping. The personnel are generally pretty great for people who have to deal with all that they do every day. That said, the culture of misogyny and lack of accountability are serious problems that need addressing. How about grading locations based on how well they succeed at catching firearrms and other dangerous items?