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There’s a biggest-ever initial bonus points offer out for the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card (See rates and fees): 80,000 Bonus Points after you spend $10,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. The previous offer was just 60,000 points (but required $5,000 spend).

The offer at this link is expected to end at 9 a.m. Eastern on April 30, 2026.



Park Hyatt Chicago

The value in this card is spending for status. It earns elite night credits faster than the consumer card (which earns 2 elite nights per $5,000 in purchases in a calendar year). The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card earns five elite night credits toward status for every $10,000 you spend in a calendar year.



Park Hyatt Chennai Complimentary Globalist Room Service Breakfast

The card’s $199 annual fee is helped by up to $100 in Hyatt statement credits – spend $50 or more at any Hyatt property and earn $50 statement credits up to two times each cardmember anniversary year.

You also receive 10% back on redeemed points where you stay after spending $50,000 on the card in a calendar year (up to 20,000 points back each year).



Park Hyatt St. Kitts

Cardmembers receive a minimum of Hyatt Discoverist status for as long as the account is open (for themselves and up to five employees).

Generally getting approved for this card will not increase your Chase 5/24 total, however 5/24 has historically applied to being approved for it, meaning that if you’ve had 5 or more new cards opened in the past 24 months you may not be eligible.