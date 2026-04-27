Bilt’s One Day Transfer Bonus Up To 100% Is Back — But There’s A New Cap

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On May 1, Bilt will run a Rent Day transfer bonus to 3 Avios programs: British Airways, Aer Lingus, and Iberia. As usual, the bonus amount is based on your Bilt Rewards status:



Blue: 40% bonus



40% bonus Silver: 50% bonus



50% bonus Gold: 60% bonus



60% bonus Platinum: 75% bonus



75% bonus You can add an additional 25% bonus for $150 in Bilt Cash (so the transfer bonus is up to 100%).

Since only up to $100 in unused Bilt Cash rolls over to the next year, I love spending Bilt Cash this way. In fact it is probably the most leveraged use of Bilt Cash. With a 100,000 points transfer, it’s an extra 25,000 points for $125 in Bilt Cash.

Note that this is a slightly lower transfer bonus than we’ve seen. Bilt runs bigger transfer bonuses than anyone else. It helps that they are one day only versus weeks-long. But this one caps at 100%, rather than 125% with Bilt Cash buy up.

Perhaps most significantly there is a cap of earning the bonus on 100,000 Bilt points transferred (so the most bonus points you can receive with this offer is also 100,000). That’s going to save Bilt some money from those of us who are outliers – generating a lot of Bilt points via Rakuten or the credit card and transferring hundreds of thousands of points.

For instance, with the Japan Airlines transfer bonus I moved 285,000 Bilt points @ 125% (with Bilt Cash buy up) into 641,250 Mileage Bank miles.

Ironically, seeing them capping transfers makes me more likely to transfer. That’s because I’m not saving points for a ‘big payday’ in a program like JAL.

Bilt has the most – and best – transfer partners overall:



Star Alliance: Air Canada Aeroplan, Turkish Miles & Smiles, United Airlines MileagePlus, Avianca LifeMiles, TAP Air Portugal Miles&Go



Air Canada Aeroplan, Turkish Miles & Smiles, United Airlines MileagePlus, Avianca LifeMiles, TAP Air Portugal Miles&Go oneworld: Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan, Iberia Plus, British Airways Club, Japan Airlines Mileage Bank, Qatar Airways Privilege Club



Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan, Iberia Plus, British Airways Club, Japan Airlines Mileage Bank, Qatar Airways Privilege Club SkyTeam: Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club



Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Non-alliance: Emirates Skywards, Southwest Airlines, Aer Lingus Aer Club, Etihad Guest, Spirit Airlines Free Spirit



Emirates Skywards, Southwest Airlines, Aer Lingus Aer Club, Etihad Guest, Spirit Airlines Free Spirit Hotels: World Of Hyatt, IHG One Rewards, Marriott Bonvoy, Hilton Honors, Accor ALL – Accor Live Limitless, Wyndham Rewards

Additional Rent Day Offers:



10 points per dollar on Home Delivery orders (normally 1x) from April 27 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern through May 1 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

(normally 1x) from April 27 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern through May 1 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. Targeted 500 bonus points for linking a Rakuten account on May 1. If this offer appears in your app there’s little reason not to do it and then switch back if you prefer earning Membership Rewards (e.g. after the May 15 points transfer, base members are expected to get a 2:1 transfer ratio instead of 1:1, but for anyone with Silver or better Bilt is the better play).

on May 1. If this offer appears in your app there’s little reason not to do it and then switch back if you prefer earning Membership Rewards (e.g. after the May 15 points transfer, base members are expected to get a 2:1 transfer ratio instead of 1:1, but for anyone with Silver or better Bilt is the better play). Double Points with the Bilt Credit Cards excluding housing payments, up to 1,000 bonus points, on May 1. That means Bilt Blue Card (See rates and fees) earns 2x, Bilt Obsidian Card (See rates and fees) earns 6x on their selected category of dining or groceries; 4x on travel; 2x on other spend; and Bilt Palladium Card (See rates and fees) earns 4x.

excluding housing payments, up to 1,000 bonus points, on May 1. That means Bilt Blue Card (See rates and fees) earns 2x, Bilt Obsidian Card (See rates and fees) earns 6x on their selected category of dining or groceries; 4x on travel; 2x on other spend; and Bilt Palladium Card (See rates and fees) earns 4x. Comedy shows at 17 venues in 12 cities, either $30 – $40 (2,000 – 2,500 Bilt Points) with 2 drinks or $75 (5,000 Bilt Points) for ‘premium shows at unique neighborhood venues with drinks and light bites included’. Up to $50 Bilt Cash can be applied to 1 comedy event. Book starting April 28 at Noon Eastern (with Golds and Platinums given a 10-minute head start).

at 17 venues in 12 cities, either $30 – $40 (2,000 – 2,500 Bilt Points) with 2 drinks or $75 (5,000 Bilt Points) for ‘premium shows at unique neighborhood venues with drinks and light bites included’. Up to $50 Bilt Cash can be applied to 1 comedy event. Book starting April 28 at Noon Eastern (with Golds and Platinums given a 10-minute head start). Restaurant deals at 41 places in 7 cities with multi-course tasting menus or omakase priced $35 – $75 (2,500 – 4,000 Bilt Points) with drink add-ons available for $20 – $46 (1,500 – 3,000 Bilt Points) at some spots. Up to $50 Bilt Cash can be applied to 1 comedy event. Book starting April 28 at Noon Eastern (with Golds and Platinums given a 10-minute head start).

at 41 places in 7 cities with multi-course tasting menus or omakase priced $35 – $75 (2,500 – 4,000 Bilt Points) with drink add-ons available for $20 – $46 (1,500 – 3,000 Bilt Points) at some spots. Up to $50 Bilt Cash can be applied to 1 comedy event. Book starting April 28 at Noon Eastern (with Golds and Platinums given a 10-minute head start). Fitness classes at SoulCycle and Barry’s free to Bilt Members. Book starting April 28 at Noon Eastern (with Golds and Platinums given a 10-minute head start).

at SoulCycle and Barry’s free to Bilt Members. Book starting April 28 at Noon Eastern (with Golds and Platinums given a 10-minute head start). Free food at the Bilt Neighborhood Cafe Rent Day Food Truck provided by Nami Nori at their new Meatpacking District office (837 Washington Street) in Manhattan. Complimentary temaki and green tea yuzu-ade on May 1, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

at the Bilt Neighborhood Cafe Rent Day Food Truck provided by Nami Nori at their new Meatpacking District office (837 Washington Street) in Manhattan. Complimentary temaki and green tea yuzu-ade on May 1, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Anne Hathaway-hosted Rent Free Game Family Feud -style gam eto win free rent runs April 27 at Noon Eastern – May 1 at 3 p.m. Eastern with top 10 scorers entered to win free rent up to $2,500 ‘with an additional rent winner added for every answer Anne gets correct.’ The next 100 scores win 1,000 Bilt Points and then 500 win 100 points. Playing Andy Sachs changed my life in more ways than I could ever express. Over the last 20 years, countless people have generously shared with me how the film has also changed theirs. The original Devil Wears Prada inspired a whole generation of dreamers and go-getters. With the release of the sequel, I wanted to mark the occasion by partnering with Bilt for this May 1st Rent Day (as well as offering a few lucky members a shopping spree in NY 🙂 ). I have been so overwhelmed by all the love for this film: from the bottom of my heart, thank you for all these wonderful years. – Annie

-style gam eto win free rent runs April 27 at Noon Eastern – May 1 at 3 p.m. Eastern with top 10 scorers entered to win free rent up to $2,500 ‘with an additional rent winner added for every answer Anne gets correct.’ The next 100 scores win 1,000 Bilt Points and then 500 win 100 points. Bilt Screenings of Devil Wears Prada 2 . There will also be Bilt screenings at Alamo Drafthouse cinemas in 4 cities of Devil Wears Prada 2 on May 1 which is both Rent Day and the film’s release day (1,500 points per ticket includes food and beverages). Book starting April 28 at Noon Eastern (with Golds and Platinums given a 10-minute head start).

. There will also be Bilt screenings at Alamo Drafthouse cinemas in 4 cities of on May 1 which is both Rent Day and the film’s release day (1,500 points per ticket includes food and beverages). Book starting April 28 at Noon Eastern (with Golds and Platinums given a 10-minute head start). Styling Session with Erin Walsh “5 Bilt Members win an all-expenses-paid personal styling session with celebrity stylist Erin Walsh in New York City, including $2,500 toward their new wardrobe, on Bilt.” To enter, submit a moodboard via in-app survey between April 27 at 9 a.m. Eastern – May 2 at 3 a.m. Eastern. Includes flights and hotel. This is “Anne Hathaway’s personal stylist” whose clients include “Selena Gomez, Mindy Kaling, Mariska Hargitay, and Ariana DeBose.”

“5 Bilt Members win an all-expenses-paid personal styling session with celebrity stylist Erin Walsh in New York City, including $2,500 toward their new wardrobe, on Bilt.” To enter, submit a moodboard via in-app survey between April 27 at 9 a.m. Eastern – May 2 at 3 a.m. Eastern. Includes flights and hotel. This is “Anne Hathaway’s personal stylist” whose clients include “Selena Gomez, Mindy Kaling, Mariska Hargitay, and Ariana DeBose.” Buy The Stylist’s Book Early With Bilt Cash or Bilt Points. The Art of Intentional Dressing April 27 at 9 a.m. Eastern – May 2 at 3 a.m. Eastern 9:00 AM ET through Saturday, May 2 at 3:00 a.m. Eastern.

There’s a lot of cool stuff here. Bilt delivers with great offers every month. While I don’t know this for ertain, I wouldn’t be surprised to see transfer bonuses capped again, now that we’ve seen this once though. I think this is going to encourage me to make a 100,000 point transfer.

I’m earning 2 – 3.3 points per dollar spent on my Bilt Palladium Card. (Some people earn 4x on everything.) Transferring with a 100% bonus transforms that into 4 – 8 points per dollar on all spending which is unheard of value.