Bonvoyed: Top Marriott Elite Jailed After Reporting Threat Against His Wife At The Ritz-Carlton [Roundup]



The guests stayed, the hotel denied any evidence of the interaction, and then the property pressed criminal charges when he wrote about the experience in a Tripadvisor review. (Tripadisor took down the review, even though it appears to confrom to their standards.) Marriott shrugged their shoulders.

I was Marriott’s Ambassador Elite — their highest rewards tier.

My wife was sexually harassed at their hotel in Doha.

When I complained, the hotel had me prosecuted. I was jailed, deported, banned for five years. I lost my job.

Marriott now say the claims were “not… pic.twitter.com/qqavRumnd7

— barrattino (@barrattino) April 24, 2026