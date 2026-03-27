Secret Service Agent On Jill Biden Detail Accidentally Shoots Himself At Philadelphia Airport

On Friday morning around 8:30–8:45 a.m., March 27, 2026, a U.S. Secret Service special agent assigned to Jill Biden’s protective detail shot himself in the leg at the Philadelphia airport. He was taken to an area hospital and his injuries are non-life threatening. The former first lady was not present during what’s described as a negligent weapons discharge.

This occurred outside terminal near the terminal C American Airlines ticket counter. The agent’s black Chevy Suburban was surrounded by officers with the trunk and front passenger door open. The gun discharge reportedly occurred inside the vehicle.

Jill Biden still has Secret Service protection because former presidents and their spouses are protected for life under 18 U.S.C. § 3056, unless the spouse remarries. Having her detail at this airport is not unusual given their Delaware residence.

This wasn’t the first recent negligent-discharge incident involving the Secret Service. In September 2024, an officer accidentally shot himself while on duty in Washington. Meanwhile, in November 2023, agents protecting Naomi Biden fired on suspects in a Georgetown vehicle break-in.

We’ve seen quite a few gun incidents at airports, like the one that went off at a TSA checkpoint in Atlanta and the loaded magazine discovered under the seat on a Frontier flight which was left behind by an armed officer. For awhile it seemed like air marshals kept leaving guns in airport bathrooms, Godfather-style. But they don’t usually actually shoot themselves.

Update:

The agent was apparently rushing and fumbling around after forgetting his cell phone in the SUV…The agent was only one week on the job with the Jill Biden detail. He was in the SUV behind the one Biden was traveling in. He left to accompany Jill Biden through the airport, but soon realized he forgot his cell phone. The agent rushed back to get it, and his pistol fell out of the holster and was lying on the seat. He grabbed his pistol quickly and negligently fired it as he was trying to put it back in the holster. The agent shot his butt cheek.