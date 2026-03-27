Real Housewives Star Kandi Burruss: Divorce Settlement Even Splits Credit Card Reward Points [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Singer, Songwriter and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss: “Divorce settlement:..Split credit card reward points”
Kandi Burruss’ alleged divorce settlement:
Todd Tucker will get:
• $426K lump sum
• 6 cars (Mercedes G-Wagon, Porsche 911, Range Rover, Ford Bronco, Lincoln, Ford Transit Van)
• No child support
• No spousal support
Kandi keeps:
• 5 cars (Bentley SUV, Escalade, Ford F-250,… https://t.co/J9Ktr38vRl pic.twitter.com/3016QG7NN9
— Block Topickz (formerly Glock Topickz) (@BlockTopickz) March 25, 2026
- Not good.
FAA didn’t answer my question on why aircraft were maintaining visual separation when the agency recently mandated a new rule to stop the practice near airports https://t.co/nwMJwparYL
— Oriana Pawlyk (@Oriana0214) March 26, 2026
- Is it weird that I didn’t even realize this tweet was about a threesome?
If you book a single seat in a United Relax Row and then just really hit it off with the people next to you, are you allowed to decide as a group to convert it into a bed? https://t.co/YaUpztydb7
— Sara Mauskopf (@sm) March 25, 2026
Flew across the country, attended event hosted by Melania Trump, wrote long post with my takeaways on LinkedIn: 3K views
Dumb tweet about having a threesome on a United Flight: 1M views
— Sara Mauskopf (@sm) March 26, 2026
- Do people actually do this?
POV: about to breeze through customs (hopefully) 🙃 pic.twitter.com/aCNbadzEv9
— *•. dellie isla .•* (@dellieisla0_0) March 25, 2026
- Baggage handler slammed after viral video shows guitars violently tossed on tarmac
- Asia Miles awards for Cathay Pacific will increase by up to 4,000 miles starting May 1
- Singapore Airlines has quietly increased the cost of Access awards by up to 10% these are last seat availability awards.
- AC8646 is resting.
AC8646 transported to hanger in LaGuardia
by
u/not_gerg in
aviation
- Many American AAdvantage have an offer in the ‘promotions’ section of their account for 300 miles if they opt into push notificaitons from the airline’s app. Register by April 21 and you can always opt out of notifications later. (HT: One Mile at a Time)
Comments
The couple also couldn’t agree on which loses value faster, Bitcoin or SkyMiles…
Coming for my miles and points? (Burnt Peanut) ‘Stay back, demon!’
Not sure if she’ll breeze through customs, but I’m sure she’ll feel the breeze through…(where do you find this stuff, Gary? Haha)