Real Housewives Star Kandi Burruss: Divorce Settlement Even Splits Credit Card Reward Points [Roundup]

If you book a single seat in a United Relax Row and then just really hit it off with the people next to you, are you allowed to decide as a group to convert it into a bed? https://t.co/YaUpztydb7

Flew across the country, attended event hosted by Melania Trump, wrote long post with my takeaways on LinkedIn: 3K views

Dumb tweet about having a threesome on a United Flight: 1M views

— Sara Mauskopf (@sm) March 26, 2026