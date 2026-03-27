Real Housewives Star Kandi Burruss: Divorce Settlement Even Splits Credit Card Reward Points [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. The couple also couldn’t agree on which loses value faster, Bitcoin or SkyMiles…

  2. Coming for my miles and points? (Burnt Peanut) ‘Stay back, demon!’

    Not sure if she’ll breeze through customs, but I’m sure she’ll feel the breeze through…(where do you find this stuff, Gary? Haha)

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