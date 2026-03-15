Singapore Airlines Just Cut Award Prices 30% For April — Including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco And Seattle

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer offers 30% off saver awards to a set of destinations each month, for travel in the following month. They’ve just released their April travel opportunities that are bookable thorugh March 31.
This is relevant to U.S. audiences – even if you’re not flying to Singapore.
- Singapore Airlines partners with most U.S. credit card transfer programs (Chase, Amex, Citi, Capital One) so their points are easy to get.
- They fly from the U.S. to Europe and to Asia, not just Singapore
You have to redeem online or through Singapore’s mobile app for the deals (not by phone). And the routes they pick often have very good availability – they aren’t heavily booked, which is why they’re being discounted.
Here are the available flights to and from the U.S. Of course there are many more flights for other regions of the world that may work well with your travels.
|From
|One-Way Miles
|Flight #
|Blackout Period
|Economy
|Frankfurt to New York (JFK)
|19,250
|SQ26
|3 – 8 April, 10 – 13 April, 17 – 20 April, 25 – 26 April, 29 – 30 April 2026
|New York (JFK) to Frankfurt
|19,250
|SQ25
|1 – 13 April 2026
|Los Angeles to Narita
|29,750
|SQ11
|1 – 6 April 2026
|Los Angeles to Singapore
|30,800
|SQ35
|1 – 17 April 2026
|San Francisco to Singapore
|30,800
|SQ31
|1 – 11 April 2026
|Seattle to Singapore
|30,800
|SQ27
|1 – 9 April 2026
|Premium Economy
|Frankfurt to New York (JFK)
|39,900
|SQ26
|3 – 4 April 2026
|New York (JFK) to Frankfurt
|39,900
|SQ25
|9 – 11 April 2026
|San Franciso to Singapore
|55,300
|SQ33, SQ31
|1 – 18 April 2026
|Seattle to Singapore
|55,300
|SQ27
|1 – 11 April 2026
|Los Angeles to Narita
|56,350
|SQ11
|1 – 11 April, 15 April 2026
|Business
|Frankfurt to New York (JFK)
|62,300
|SQ26
|–
|New York (JFK) to Frankfurt
|62,300
|SQ25
|6 – 11 April 2026, 15 – 24 April 2026
While you can often redeem Singapore Airlines flights using fewer Air Canada Aeroplan miles, Singapore makes more space available to their own members than to partner frequent flyer programs. And this discount makes pricing competitive.
Bear in mind though that Singapore’s miles expire, and cannot be reasonably extended, so only transfer the points you’re certain to redeem. And Spontaneous Escapes awards do not allow changes or cancellation, so only redeem for travel that is certain.
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