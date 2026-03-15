Singapore Airlines Just Cut Award Prices 30% For April — Including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco And Seattle

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer offers 30% off saver awards to a set of destinations each month, for travel in the following month. They’ve just released their April travel opportunities that are bookable thorugh March 31.

This is relevant to U.S. audiences – even if you’re not flying to Singapore.

Singapore Airlines partners with most U.S. credit card transfer programs (Chase, Amex, Citi, Capital One) so their points are easy to get. They fly from the U.S. to Europe and to Asia, not just Singapore

You have to redeem online or through Singapore’s mobile app for the deals (not by phone). And the routes they pick often have very good availability – they aren’t heavily booked, which is why they’re being discounted.

Here are the available flights to and from the U.S. Of course there are many more flights for other regions of the world that may work well with your travels.

From One-Way Miles Flight # Blackout Period Economy Frankfurt to New York (JFK) 19,250 SQ26 3 – 8 April, 10 – 13 April, 17 – 20 April, 25 – 26 April, 29 – 30 April 2026 New York (JFK) to Frankfurt 19,250 SQ25 1 – 13 April 2026 Los Angeles to Narita 29,750 SQ11 1 – 6 April 2026 Los Angeles to Singapore 30,800 SQ35 1 – 17 April 2026 San Francisco to Singapore 30,800 SQ31 1 – 11 April 2026 Seattle to Singapore 30,800 SQ27 1 – 9 April 2026 Premium Economy Frankfurt to New York (JFK) 39,900 SQ26 3 – 4 April 2026 New York (JFK) to Frankfurt 39,900 SQ25 9 – 11 April 2026 San Franciso to Singapore 55,300 SQ33, SQ31 1 – 18 April 2026 Seattle to Singapore 55,300 SQ27 1 – 11 April 2026 Los Angeles to Narita 56,350 SQ11 1 – 11 April, 15 April 2026 Business Frankfurt to New York (JFK) 62,300 SQ26 – New York (JFK) to Frankfurt 62,300 SQ25 6 – 11 April 2026, 15 – 24 April 2026

While you can often redeem Singapore Airlines flights using fewer Air Canada Aeroplan miles, Singapore makes more space available to their own members than to partner frequent flyer programs. And this discount makes pricing competitive.

Bear in mind though that Singapore’s miles expire, and cannot be reasonably extended, so only transfer the points you’re certain to redeem. And Spontaneous Escapes awards do not allow changes or cancellation, so only redeem for travel that is certain.