American Airlines Promises Priority Customers Can Board Any Time — One Gate Agent Made Up A Different Rule

American Airlines tells elites and even some credit card customers that priority boarding means they can skip the general line and board at any time through the priority lane. But one gate agent at Miami reportedly shut that lane down after Zone 4, turning a benefit meant to preserve overhead bin space and save time into the exact opposite.

One of the benefits of status – and sometimes even just having an airline credit card – is ‘priority boarding’. Now, getting on the plane earlier and sitting on the plane longer isn’t really a benefit although I suppose there are people who feel more important just being told that they have priority.

The real benefit of priority boarding is that by getting on earlier, there’s still likely to be overhead bin space for your carry-on. You aren’t going to have the bag confiscated at the gate and forcibly checked, so you aren’t going to have to collect it at baggage claim.

One nice piece of this, though, is that even if you’re in ‘group 1’ you don’t have to board first. You just walk up through the priority lane to the front, the gate agent acknowledges you, and takes you next. There may be a long line to board, but you don’t stand in that line at the gate (though there may still be a long line on the jet bridge backed up to get onto the plane itself).

This way, even if you don’t rush to the gate to be first, you won’t be last. And that may mean there’s still bin space for your bag.

All basic stuff! But not to one American Airlines gate agent who insists everyone must board when their group number is called – and if they miss it, they have to wait until the end!

“The priority lane is closed because we finished zone 4” according to GA at MIA

As I arrive dying from sweat after running to gate and there are 100 people in line. The whole point of the priority line is for AFTER Zone 4!

Now, that’s very much not American Airlines policy which says “Arrive late to the gate? Bypass general boarding and head to the Priority lane to board at any time.”

It is sort of how Southwest’s new boarding process works. They have boarding groups, offering some customers earlier boarding but they do not offer ‘board when you wish priority.’ You’re assigned a boarding group and expected to board with your group, in contrast to how American Airlines advertises the benefit.

Still, a group 1 customer on Southwest could probably just board in group 4. They don’t actually say you have to wait until after everyone else has boarded if you miss your group.

But the whole point of priority boarding is to not wait in line and to have overhead space, not to queue up and spend more time on the plane. A gate agent who complains that you ‘missed your turn’ because your group number has already boarded is completely missing the point.

Gate agents are known to make up their own rules! I once approached an American Airlines agent at National airport and asked to get on standby for the flight. They told me know “because a lot of people are already standing by.” Yes, and I would have jumped to the of the list! But that agent just felt it was morally wrong. She was using her own code to replace that of her employer. I got someone else to add me to the list, and got ice stares of death as I boarded the aircraft.