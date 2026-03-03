Singapore Airlines Newark–Singapore Flight Clips a Spirit Jet at the Gate — One of the World’s Longest Routes Sits for 6 Hours

by Gary Leff

Singapore Airlines flight 21, the 19 hour 10 minute non-stop from Newark to Singapore, struck the tail of a Spirit Airlines plane on Tuesday morning. Video from inside the Singapore Airbus A350-900 shows the damage to Spirit’s tail. The FAA describes the planes as having “clipped each other while at a gate.”

The flight was scheduled to depart at 9:35 a.m. but was delayed six and a half hours as required checks were performed on aircraft 9V-SGA.

For low speed wingtip contact on the ground, Singapore would have needed to inspect the structure, clear it with either no damage or within allowable limits, repair it if needed, and issue a maintenance release. This isn’t a simple walkaround. If composites are involved at the wingtip, that’s an even more detailed inspection.

Since the plane took off – as one of the two longest flights in the world (Singapore’s New York JFK flight is about 3 miles longer), there was either no damage – Spirit’s tail took it all – or there was minor cosmetic damage like paint or a replaceable fairing.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

More articles by Gary Leff »

Comments

  1. Oh no! That looked expensive. And the weather was absolute piss today here. Yikes.

  3. Very interesting, how could a flight crew incur a 6 hour delay and THEN go fly the longest flight in the world, that does not sound legal. Did they recrew the flight ? Did they have crew come fly that were already laying over?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *