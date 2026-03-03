Iran Air A319 Destroyed on the Ground at Bushehr — Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport Was Hit Too

by Gary Leff

An Iran Air plane was struck on the ground at Bushehr Airport amdist the bombing campaign by U.S. and Israeli forces. The plane was largely destroyed.

It’s reportedly an Iran Air Airbus A319 EP-IEP, and appears to have been a parked aircraft, stored for the hostilities. It flew to Bushehr from Tehran Saturday morning as flight IR407. The ex-Air China and Rossiya plane was originally delivered by Airbus to Zhejiang Airlines in 2002. This is, of course, not the first Iran Air plane struck by military forces.

Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport was also hit.

Tehran’s airport is used by Iranian military (Air Force,Islamic Revolutionary Guard) and previous strikes have hit military aircraft there. Bushehr is joint civilian-military as well.

Bushehr is home to an Iranian nuclear power plan. That facility was not targeted, and according to the IAEA there is no indication that it has been damaged. There’s military and nuclear program significance to both the Tehran and Bushehr airports, and fortunately no current indications of civilian agencies.

During this conflict, Iran has targeted civilian airport terminals full of passengers such as in Dubai and Kuwait City, though neither country had been directly involved in the hostilities.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

More articles by Gary Leff »

Comments

  3. In related news this morning, Airline Industry Analysts reported that Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian is ecstatic, as Iran Air is reportedly devaluing their SkyGift Points even lower than Delta’s Sky Pesos.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *