Iran Air A319 Destroyed on the Ground at Bushehr — Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport Was Hit Too

An Iran Air plane was struck on the ground at Bushehr Airport amdist the bombing campaign by U.S. and Israeli forces. The plane was largely destroyed.

It’s reportedly an Iran Air Airbus A319 EP-IEP, and appears to have been a parked aircraft, stored for the hostilities. It flew to Bushehr from Tehran Saturday morning as flight IR407. The ex-Air China and Rossiya plane was originally delivered by Airbus to Zhejiang Airlines in 2002. This is, of course, not the first Iran Air plane struck by military forces.

An Iran Air Airbus A319, identified as EP-IEP, was destroyed following airstrikes on Bushehr airport, Iranian state-affiliated agencies report. #Iran pic.twitter.com/3wyflr06if — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) March 3, 2026

Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport was also hit.

#BREAKING: Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport hit by US-Israeli Airstrikes. This airport was being used by Military activities by the IRGC. Iranian President and Foreign Minister also board their respective official aircrafts from this airport. pic.twitter.com/6YAwrTiBuM — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 3, 2026

Tehran’s airport is used by Iranian military (Air Force,Islamic Revolutionary Guard) and previous strikes have hit military aircraft there. Bushehr is joint civilian-military as well.

Bushehr is home to an Iranian nuclear power plan. That facility was not targeted, and according to the IAEA there is no indication that it has been damaged. There’s military and nuclear program significance to both the Tehran and Bushehr airports, and fortunately no current indications of civilian agencies.

During this conflict, Iran has targeted civilian airport terminals full of passengers such as in Dubai and Kuwait City, though neither country had been directly involved in the hostilities.