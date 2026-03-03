Broken Seats, Broken Armrests And Out Of Order Tray Tables — American Airlines Calls It ‘Product Delivered’

Airlines market a premium experience. They want you to spend more money than the basic fare. Delta, United and American all work hard to generate a revenue premium, and increasingly passengers are looking for more than the basic transportation that Spirit Airlines and Frontier have offered. Frontier is even adding first class seats, and Southwest is expected to as well!
But what happens when they don’t deliver what they promise? American Airlines says that even their coach ticket “is more than just a seat.” It “includes everything you need for an enjoyable flight.” Sometimes, they don’t even give you the actual seat.
And how often have I written about the ‘basket of deplorables’ Airbus A320 fleet that’s a legacy of both US Airways and America West?
Customers are promised – at a minimum – safe, clean and comfortable transportation. But then the safe or clean part isn’t delivered, the airline promised they never offered those. Their contract of carriage disavows responsibility for anything beyond moving you from A to B.
And the Airline Deregulation Act has been read by the Supreme Court to preempt common law torts – you can’t make arguments about a ‘covenant of good faith and fair dealing’ because those are considered state law claims, and federal law trumps those.
The customer who shared the arm rest photo above wrote to American Airlines, and American responded that “we don’t offer compensation for this situation.” They consider their product fully delivered. Put another way, for all the marketing spin about premium, this is what they believe their actual product is.
And here’s a customer who complained about a broken first class tray table – there was an ‘out of order’ sticker on it and they could not use it to eat, so they didn’t get their first class meal. American’s response was: “you won’t get a partial refund.”
American feels they fully delivered the purchased first class service, even though they advertise a “premium” experience with “premium dining” that this customer could not have. You got what you deserve.
In perhaps the most extreme example of this I’ve seen, a mother bought her infant a paid seat on American Airlines, but the airline reassigned that seat to another passenger and required the child to fly as a lap infant instead. When she sought a refund for the unused paid seat, American refused on the theory that the “child flew,” so no refund was due.
American is not alone in this. A hill I will die on is that when an airline fails to deliver the product that they market to customers then they have not earned the fare, and the customer is due something back. The Department of Transportation doesn’t enforce this, and airlines were granted a liability shield. That gives them a federal license to steal, and it shouldn’t be this way.
In the past year I’ve had a couple broken tray tables in first leading me to have to balance the meal tray on my lap. That being said I’d certainly take that over getting downgraded or the flight delayed while maintenance comes onboard and tries to fix it. Whether something like this can be avoided by better line maintenance I have no idea. But parts on planes do break.
It’s semantics. What “you” consider delivered, vs what the consider delivered.
Meals and other stuff are extras they don’t compensate you for. I once had a 6 hr rolling delay from BWI that didn’t take off until after midnight and I was in fist class. When I complained about not getting any meals, etc. they said sorry and that was it.
AA and BA are certainly two airlines sinking fast. Southwest is losing a ton of customers first due to changes (I’m not really against the changes) and then completely messing up the implementation of the new seating and boarding. Frequently people paying for a good seat and being moved at the last minute to a middle seat. Their software, as it has for years, sucks.
A321T, 5F, broken seat, but it could be manually lowered and raised. Still better than a recliner.
“Fix. Your. Planes.” … “Clean. Your. Planes.” … “Pay. Your. People.”
Airlines either deliver the experience promised by their glossy marketing or they get hounded mercilessly. Far too frequently ought to be the latter.
Fake picture. Plane would not be able to be sent out like that. Tray must be locked. Someone ripped the tape and then took a picture.
I don’t know why the airlines don’t get out ahead of this kind of issue? With advances in technology, the airlines could learn from stores like Walmart and offer a damaged product discount.
Instead of surprising travelers with broken tray tables, arm rests or seats, offer these seats up with a damaged inventory discount. Sell these seats at say a $50 discount and watch travelers fight over these suddenly in demand “special values”. Passengers will never complain about a wobbly armrest again. In fact, they might actually complain when the damaged seat gets repaired!!
That is a fallacy George. Without low cost competitors AA has no incentive to use profits to improve the service
Why do people insist on flying AA?
Is free lounge food more important to you than a good flight( a plane that is properly equipped, serviced by happy people, flights on time, and no hasselling the customers
It’s sad that my flights on their regional carriers have been far better. The service was good and the cabin was in good shape.
To me there is an issue of integrity here, or better said the lack of integrity.
if you advertise and commit to a program you need to carry thru with it. To often people say we need to have a profit and whatever it takes to make a profit is all that matters. that is not how you create an open thriving society.
we need to learn to take responsibility at all levels and honor what we say.
Kidding aside I’ve noticed American doing nothing to resolve issues even twisting truths to avoid any compensation.I continue to support them having flown them some 30 years and a Lifetime Emerald but I do have a mix of others I fly too.
I’ve also witness hotel companies doing something similar no working hvac
And issuing meager compensation where in the past you would get a free night or 50% off etc
It has taught me to be more selective to brand and reputation where I know they have my back
Ugh.
All big three US airlines suck. They do. The only airlines worth flying in the US are Alaska, Cape Air, JSX and Aero – and the latter three are very regional or not traditional commercial airlines. At least in Europe you have options to book a budget airline that doesn’t routinely treat you to a “Waffle House at midnight” style horror show, with a developed train network as a backup. Here in the US trains don’t work well, they’re too slow and they’re too expensive. You can take a bus if you really want to feel like a fugitive from the movies – but those are getting worse as they sell off downtown stations and reduce places they stop off. God I wish the US would stop committing to suckitude on almost every front. TL;DR – America, the land of the imprisoned, the home of people who can’t afford jack shit.
You can still sue in small claims court for breach of contract and a judge would likely agree that a working seat and tray table were part of bargain, particularly in light of the promises you quote from AA’s marketing materials.
Courts will hold those to be a component of the contract. They aren’t puffery like “best ice cream in town.”
To those who ask why not fly another airline, when you live in a city where AA controls the majority of flights, you either have to live with it or deal with connections.