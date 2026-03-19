American Airlines CEO Just Promised AAdvantage Miles Will Stay More Valuable Than Rivals

At the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom committed to maintain the value of an AAdvantage mile. This isn’t just corporate pablum. He was explicit that the an AAdvantage mile is more valuable for travel redemptions than competitors (“There’s no doubt about it that the value of a mile on American gets you farther than anyone else”) and something they “intend to keep an advantage on.”

Now if you have a customer experience and a network and a product offering that customers want, you have a chance to build loyalty. And from that perspective, American has always been the leader with our AAdvantage program, and we intend to capitalize on that and make it even better. So I’ll start with this. There’s no doubt about it that the value of a mile on American gets you farther than anyone else. And that’s something that we intend to keep an advantage on. We’re also looking for ways to really expand redemption and making it literally countless ways that you can use an AAdvantage Mile. So whether it’s redeemed miles for gift cards, experiences such as our relationship as the FIFA World Cup U.S. North American sponsor. Those are opportunities where we can continue to expand. And we expect — and what we’ve seen so far is that our loyalty enrollments have increased to record levels. They’ve expanded even greater than where we were in ’25, which were record levels as well. And to just further note, this new Citi relationship, our single co-branded credit card program, that launched January 1, and we love what we’re seeing. We’ve had the highest level ever of co-brand acquisitions for the first 2 months of the year. We’re on track to meet the goals that we had set for ourselves. And ultimately, that’s to increase pretax income by $1.5 billion as we reach, and that’s over 2024 as we reach the end of the decade. So highest loyalty enrollments, highest co-brand acquisitions that we’ve ever seen. And all that is putting us in a great spot.

This isn’t a legally binding promise, of course, but it’s explicitly something Isom is highlighting to investors as a reason what customers will choose American Airlines given a better customer experience. If American can be as pleasant to fly as Delta, why wouldn’t you choose American when AAdvantage is so much better than SkyMiles?

And it’s customer preference for AAdvantage that drives cobrand card acquisitions – which are how the airline makes and will grow high margin revenue. American previously reported a 53% margin for AAdvantage and now they’re explicit that they expect their Citi AAdvantage deal “to increase pretax income by $1.5 billion” over 2024 levels by the end of the decade. This happens by growing cobrand revenue, not by cutting redemption expense.

When asked about what moats American has as a business, Isom concludes “at the end of the day, we have this loyalty program. Customers want to fly American. They want to use our loyalty, they want to use our loyalty currency.”