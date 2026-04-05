American Airlines Current And Former CEOs Flew Home From Paris Together — Gucci Bags In Hand

Former American Airlines CEO Doug Parker who steered the carrier into its current position and embattled current Chief Executive Robert Isom reportedly flew back from Paris to Dallas – Fort Worth together “with Gucci shopping bags in hand” on Easter Sunday, according to aviation watchdog JonNYC.

Nothing says out of touch like [major airline Bigwig] and [similar/former] family and their security flying back to [US airport] from their Paris vacation on Easter Sunday with Gucci shopping bags in hand, cutting [absolute highest level] pre-boards to get on the plane first to their 6+ seats in business, and never acknowledging a single customer along the way. …But this was Isom and (wife or family) and Doug Parker and (wife or family.)

OK, well, I still cannot confirm/comment on the behavior reported (yet…) But this was Isom and (wife or family) and Doug Parker and (wife or family.) — JonNYC (@xJonNYC) April 5, 2026

I can’t confirm that Parker and Isom were “cutting” ConciergeKey members to board, although there’s not necessarily anything wrong with that – board first, great the flight attendants and pilots. As CEO Parker would spend time talking to flight attendants in the galley almost every flight. Plus they’d want to make sure they had overhead bin space for their (reportedly Gucci) bags.

And it doesn’t surprise me that they didn’t acknowledge or stop to chat with customers. Thats a shame. Isom call customers during the pandemic but doesn’t do a lot of unscripted interactions, even with (and especially) employees.

Today’s American Airlines flight 49 was, perhaps appropriately, delayed on departure. The Boeing 777-200 registered as N798AN features ‘Concept D’ business class seats known for center seat pairs ‘rocking’ due to how they’re attached to the cabin. There are both forward- and rear-facing seats. Parker had the 777-200 reduced to 37 business seats during his tenure, and the group was taking up several of them.

It’s interesting to see Isom and Parker spending time together. They may just be catching up. Parker did pick Robert Isom over Scott Kirby as his successor at American. With all of the heat that’s been on Isom over the airline’s poor financial performance, from both Wall Street and employees (it’s costing them profit sharing), it wouldn’t surprise me for Isom to be seeking Parker’s advice in dealing with the board.

On the one hand, it’s Parker who’s largely responsible for the challenges American faces. He alienated employees, customers and shareholders and is responsible for loading the airline up with $12.4 billion in debt to fund stock buybacks that didn’t ultimately boost the share price; retiring Airbus A330, Boeing 767, Boeing 757 and Embraer E-195 aircraft during the pandemic that they turned out to need; and focusing on aircraft densification and downmarket product (paying to remove premium seats, even) just as customers were starting to pay a premium for a better experience. Parker is who you’d want when your business strategy is seeking government bailouts.

On the other hand, Parker built the American Airlines board and holds many of those relationships. It was a board that never held executives accountable for performance. He actually denigrated their lack of airline experience even though he’d picked them – presumably, then, selected for their pliability rather than their airline acumen.

Hopefully Paris – with loved one – was purely social, and Isom is getting better advice charting a course for the airline.