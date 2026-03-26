American Airlines Is Serving $1 Shelf-Stable Pasta In First Class — While Selling A Premium Comeback

American Airlines is pushing a premium narrative, but still serves $1 shelf-stable pasta in first class on some routes. This is lunch service from Salt Lake City to Philadelphia, a 1,927 mile flight.
American Airlines doesn’t contract for catering in Salt Lake City, so meals are flown in on the previous trip to be used for this one. As a result they don’t offer anything fresh – it’s packaged food – but American uses very cheap packaged food. And it looks disgusting.
Wow. First class lunch on SLC to PHL route
by
u/snohflake5 in
americanairlines
Philadephia – Salt Lake City arrives at 9:50 p.m. and the aircraft remains overnight. Salt Lake City – Philadelphia departs at 7:50 a.m. So that 10-hour sit doesn’t allow for fresh meals catered from Philadelphia. Years ago American used to contract with LSG Sky Chefs for Salt Lake City catering. It’s certainly seems possible to do for their 12 daily departures!
“Meal of the Moment 3 Cheese Pasta” replaced shelf stable MyPasta two years ago. American Airlines is still serving it. Flight attendants are supposed to mix in hot water prior to serving.
The Meal of the Moment website used to list a price of 99 rupees (US$1.05). “Default Title – Rs. 99” is still hidden there.
It’s unclear what the current cost is to American Airlines – U.S. pricing may be different, but they’re also buying in bulk. The pasta is supposed to be made with boiling water, not just hot water (and ideally not with airplane tank water). It has a 9 month shelf life.
American’s shelf-stable soup and shelf-stable milk have been equally concerning.
It seems to me that the airline should either cater a real meal at Salt Lake City, or at least expressly label this flight as “shelf-stable service” at booking and in the app. This shouldn’t come as a surprise. And if they’re going to offer shelf-stable service, replace dehydrated pasta with at least a decent sealed cold plate or premium snack box. Instant pasta in first class is surreal. And since this isn’t delivering the promised service, they should be auto-posting miles for all passengers in the cabin along with an apology.
Comments
Eyy, marone… pAAstAA… gabagool…
Wow, how embarrassing. Yuck.
Is it really any worse than the slop everyone serves in domestic F? I had a cheeseburger on a competitor this week and it was SOOOOOOOO salty I could have a few bites or I’d been blasted from sucking down enough bourbon and diet to eliminate the salty taste.
How soon before starts AA handing out $0.99 cent boxes of macaroni and cheese with a cup of hot water?
Maybe the newest Board member will leverage her extensive airline catering experience here (or not).
How terrible. I had no idea they did this. So many customer interaction with their staff, seats, cleanliness, everything is pitiful. But out of CLT here and not much of an option but AA
Domestic first class food is generally dreadful, not just at AA. Some of the pre orders at AA aren’t all that bad as far as domestic first class airline food goes.
As Tim Dunn may say,”Fly Delta”. Certainly Delta flys nonstop SlLC-PHL.
AA needs to look into some backpacker dehydrated meals. Some are delicious (Crayfish Etouffee , Chicken Pesto etc ) flavorful real food of excellent quality. In fact better than the catering slop . I kid you not.
The worst part is you know you’re going to get tank water!
It’s also surprising the DL nonstops are later in the day.
Should just give F customers a $50 credit for takeout from the airport food court or give them takeout trays to take from the lounge.
Domestic Airlines are so pathetic it’s like some twisted joke. Anyone ever try shelf stable pasta? Ate a lot of it in the Marines in MREs. Stuff sucks almost as much as American does.