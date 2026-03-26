American Airlines Is Serving $1 Shelf-Stable Pasta In First Class — While Selling A Premium Comeback

American Airlines is pushing a premium narrative, but still serves $1 shelf-stable pasta in first class on some routes. This is lunch service from Salt Lake City to Philadelphia, a 1,927 mile flight.

American Airlines doesn’t contract for catering in Salt Lake City, so meals are flown in on the previous trip to be used for this one. As a result they don’t offer anything fresh – it’s packaged food – but American uses very cheap packaged food. And it looks disgusting.

Philadephia – Salt Lake City arrives at 9:50 p.m. and the aircraft remains overnight. Salt Lake City – Philadelphia departs at 7:50 a.m. So that 10-hour sit doesn’t allow for fresh meals catered from Philadelphia. Years ago American used to contract with LSG Sky Chefs for Salt Lake City catering. It’s certainly seems possible to do for their 12 daily departures!

“Meal of the Moment 3 Cheese Pasta” replaced shelf stable MyPasta two years ago. American Airlines is still serving it. Flight attendants are supposed to mix in hot water prior to serving.

The Meal of the Moment website used to list a price of 99 rupees (US$1.05). “Default Title – Rs. 99” is still hidden there.

It’s unclear what the current cost is to American Airlines – U.S. pricing may be different, but they’re also buying in bulk. The pasta is supposed to be made with boiling water, not just hot water (and ideally not with airplane tank water). It has a 9 month shelf life.

American’s shelf-stable soup and shelf-stable milk have been equally concerning.

It seems to me that the airline should either cater a real meal at Salt Lake City, or at least expressly label this flight as “shelf-stable service” at booking and in the app. This shouldn’t come as a surprise. And if they’re going to offer shelf-stable service, replace dehydrated pasta with at least a decent sealed cold plate or premium snack box. Instant pasta in first class is surreal. And since this isn’t delivering the promised service, they should be auto-posting miles for all passengers in the cabin along with an apology.