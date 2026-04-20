American Airlines Offered A Stranded Business Class Passenger A Motel 6 — Never Let The Airline Pick Your Hotel

When you get stuck overnight by a cancelled flight, and it’s the airline’s fault – a mechanical problem, or crew don’t show up – most airlines will give you a room for the night. But that may not even be better than sleeping at the airport.
They don’t want to spend much on the room! Here’s a frequent American Airlines customer, flying in business class on an international trip, who got stuck and the carrier wanted to put them up in a Motel 6.
I get it things happen with flight connections…
But come on @AmericanAir this is insulting.
Paid international business class fare
Platinum status
And your lodging offer was literally a Motel 6.
Even Avianca paid for a proper hotel last time I missed my connection. pic.twitter.com/50UPj9bAWe
— The Way of Jerz (@TheJerzWay) April 18, 2026
If you can front the cost, booking your own place—then seeking reimbursement via trip-delay coverage, distressed rates, or points—can save you time and buy you a night you actually want to sleep through.
Most U.S. airlines legally committed to provide complimentary hotel accommodations for passengers affected by overnight delays. That was done under pressure from the Biden administration. But they forgot to specify standards for the room and airlines do not commit to anything about quality of the accommodations they provide.
If you rely on the airline for accommodation, you’re likely to wind up somewhere that you really do not want to stay. If you’re in a position to come out of pocket, take matters into your own hands even at your own expense (though there are ways of minimizing the expense):
- Rely on your credit card coverage. Pay for your ticket with a credit card that offers trip delay coverage, book your own room and save receipts for it, along with ground transportation and meals. IYou’re assured the property you are comfortable staying in. You won’t wait. And you can look farther afield if need be. Sure, airport hotels might well all be booked. But if you aren’t spending an hour in line to get the room is a 20 minute drive away from the airport (also billed to trip delay coverage) so bad?
Some readers might say that ‘you’re obligated to minimize the insurer’s loss, and foregoing a room offered by the airline fails to do that and obviates coverage’. I do not believe you are obligated to take any room, of any quality offered. And I have never seen coverage denied for this when claimed properly.
- Request a distressed passenger rate. If you don’t have credit card trip delay coverage, and you can’t find a good rate on your own that you’re willing to pay, one alternative to the long line may be the baggage office. Ask there about distressed passenger rates for hotels. If the line is long at your airline’s baggage office, or it isn’t staffed, be friendly and ask at another airline’s baggage office.
- Use points. Airline hotels often are great deals on points, with reward costs based on a hotel’s average daily rate which tends to be brought down by large airline contracts for housing crew. A few thousand points from your stash can get you a far better night’s sleep, more quickly, than relying on the airline.
Airlines may give you a free room when you’re faced with a controllable overnight delay. But you get what you pay for – you probably don’t want to sleep in the room they’re going to give you. There are exceptions, but it can be very much worth venturing off on your own rather than rolling the dice on free.
Comments
Hey, here’s an idea… let’s have a compensation scheme, like, a baseline of $200, for overnight delays caused by airlines, that way, you can pick whatever hotels may be available, or go home, or just pocket the cash and sleep in the terminal, whatevs. Because, this ‘stick ’em in a dump’ approach don’ work so well… (oh, sorry, I’m being told treating workers or consumers fairly is communism.)
If you don’t have the money to pay for it, you’ll take the Motel 6. Otherwise, book yourself at a reasonable hotel in reasonable proximity to the airport and submit your claims to the airline and any potential insurer. As long as AA is delaying you, why not book your hotel through AA Hotels? Did this last year at DFW at one of the airport Hyatt’s, was something like $300 so got 3,000 miles with the 10x spend on the AA Executive Card, plus I got something like 6,000 additional points/LPs through the AA Hotels offer. Submitted the claim and got reimbursed as well. Turn your inconvenience into status!
That said, the occasional hotel because of a missed connection or delay is simply the cost of doing business when traveling and should be factored into plans and ticket prices. Of course, as @1990 will point out, we could have better consumer protection laws as well.
@Peter — When I’ve been stranded by airlines, if covered by them, I’ll usually try it (but it’s often a 1-2 star place); and, if not covered by them, it really depends on travel insurance (via policy, or card, or lack thereof); I’ve used a combination of cash (reimbursed by policies), points/free nights (not reimbursed). The key is to try to mitigate risk, not splurge too much, and recover ASAP.
I must have been lucky. All of the following in economy except as noted.
2025: Delta. Doubletree, fine
2024. Delta. Local foreign chain, best hotel in the airport area. Comfort plus, economy with slightly more leg řoom
Pre-2020:
Northwest. Foreign chain, slightly fancy.
United. O’Hare Hilton across from Terminal 2.
A person flying international business class that can’t afford to buy the hotel he wants? Really?! If OPM then expense it and if his money he can afford it. I can never get over how cheap people can be and will stand in line, take van rides to far-away hotels or stay in low end places just because it is “free”. If you do that you get what you deserved and there is no obligation on the part of the airline to put you in a nicer hotel. BTW, if there are major disruptions it is possible there are no hotels available even if the airline wants to get you one so take care of yourself instead of having you hand out looking for someone else to do it for you.
Airlines really ought to have the same minimum airport hotel standards for customers that they put in to their own Flight Attendant and Pilot contracts. A Motel 6 wouldn’t cut it.
@MaxPower — PREACH.
I call bs on that. The worst you will get is like a Wyndham or Fairfield Inn. Not luxurious but acceptable for one night. If you go to the AC they will provide a list of hotels and let you choose. Last month at CLT I was given the Sheraton. Had a shuttle and that’s all I cared about.
Lucky to have had only one flight canceled requiring an overnight stay – AA gave us a hotel that was a chain hotel and it was the pits- didn’t sleep all night as I was so put off by the lack of quality- read cleanliness- yuck to say the least- yes, airlines need to have better options- should have taken photos and reported but it was a tough delay for me and I learned my lesson- beware-
@George Romey — So, as a Concierge Key, you got a Sheraton near CLT… ooh lala, monsieur. What do you think a non-top-tier-invitation-only-status member would receive?