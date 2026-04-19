Pilot Sues To Stop Florida From Renaming Palm Beach Airport For Trump

A lawsuit has been filed to stop the renaming of Palm Beach International Airport for President Trump.

HB 919, signed into law in Florida, gives the right to name “major commercial service airports” to the state government, pre-empting local control.

It provides that Palm Beach’s airport “shall be renamed” President Donald J. Trump International Airport, effective July 1, 2026, subject to FAA approval and execution of an agreement with Trump allowing the airport no-cost use of the name.

The lawsuit is by a licensed pilot in Palm Beach county who regularly transits the airspace, claiming the law improperly overrides local airport governance.

The airport is owned and operated by Palm Beach County



Florida law authorizes local governments to acquire, construct, operate, and maintain airports



Airport identity and designation historically sit with local airport operators

Palm Beach’s airport is a county asset, not a state agency. Local airport identity is part of local operational control. The state is not merely regulating, it is forcing a county to rebrand its own facility. That creates local costs for signage and operational changes. And the Legislature singled out one airport for a politically-motivated renaming, which makes it clear this isn’t statewide airport regulation. It’s state-imposed political messaging.

In my view, this suit is not going anywhere.

The plaintiff likely lacks standing. He’s a private person who does not own or operate the airport, has no responsibility to change signage. He isn’t injured. And his claim about potential confusion that flows from operational changes is entirely speculative.

He’s a private person who does not own or operate the airport, has no responsibility to change signage. He isn’t injured. And his claim about potential confusion that flows from operational changes is entirely speculative. County power is subordinate to state power. The Florida constitution gives charter counties powers of local self-government “not inconsistent with general law,” and municipalities similar power except as otherwise provided by law. Loocal governments in Florida are creatures of the state, have no independent sovereignty, and cannot stand in the way of state policy where the legislature has preempted.

The Florida constitution gives charter counties powers of local self-government “not inconsistent with general law,” and municipalities similar power except as otherwise provided by law. Loocal governments in Florida are creatures of the state, have no independent sovereignty, and cannot stand in the way of state policy where the legislature has preempted. Politically tacky is not constitutionally impermissible. The state has a rational basis for the renaming, and it doesn’t need more justification for that.

He’s not going to get an injunction. There’s no showing of irreparable harm. It seems like if the county wanted to pursue litigation, it might argue that this is a special local law, which isn’t permitted, rather than a general one. The state isn’t really taking over naming of all airports. The law says the state now has jurisdiction over a class of airports, but in reality, they are just taking over this one. That’s not something a private plaintiff likely has standing to argue in any case.

It’s entirely reasonable for a President to be interested in his naming legacy, and not an uncommon thing for airports to be named for former Presidents. Palm Beach is Trump’s primary residence. It’s just a bit unseemly to do it while he’s still in office.

I don’t love naming major public infrastructure after whatever party is in power. That’s not anti-Trump – I didn’t like it when Chicago was talking about renaming an airport for Obama, I was critical of renaming Las Vegas airport for Harry Reid, and criticized renaming Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport Hartsfield-Jackson all the way back in 2003.

Hopefully, though, naming Palm Beach International for President Trump will forestall naming Washington Dulles after him. Surely we don’t want more than one airport with the same name. That’s just a recipe for confusion, passengers flying to the wrong place, and misdirected bags.