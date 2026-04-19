Pilot Sues To Stop Florida From Renaming Palm Beach Airport For Trump

A lawsuit has been filed to stop the renaming of Palm Beach International Airport for President Trump.
HB 919, signed into law in Florida, gives the right to name “major commercial service airports” to the state government, pre-empting local control.
It provides that Palm Beach’s airport “shall be renamed” President Donald J. Trump International Airport, effective July 1, 2026, subject to FAA approval and execution of an agreement with Trump allowing the airport no-cost use of the name.
The lawsuit is by a licensed pilot in Palm Beach county who regularly transits the airspace, claiming the law improperly overrides local airport governance.
- The airport is owned and operated by Palm Beach County
- Florida law authorizes local governments to acquire, construct, operate, and maintain airports
- Airport identity and designation historically sit with local airport operators
Palm Beach’s airport is a county asset, not a state agency. Local airport identity is part of local operational control. The state is not merely regulating, it is forcing a county to rebrand its own facility. That creates local costs for signage and operational changes. And the Legislature singled out one airport for a politically-motivated renaming, which makes it clear this isn’t statewide airport regulation. It’s state-imposed political messaging.
In my view, this suit is not going anywhere.
- The plaintiff likely lacks standing. He’s a private person who does not own or operate the airport, has no responsibility to change signage. He isn’t injured. And his claim about potential confusion that flows from operational changes is entirely speculative.
- County power is subordinate to state power. The Florida constitution gives charter counties powers of local self-government “not inconsistent with general law,” and municipalities similar power except as otherwise provided by law. Loocal governments in Florida are creatures of the state, have no independent sovereignty, and cannot stand in the way of state policy where the legislature has preempted.
- Politically tacky is not constitutionally impermissible. The state has a rational basis for the renaming, and it doesn’t need more justification for that.
He’s not going to get an injunction. There’s no showing of irreparable harm. It seems like if the county wanted to pursue litigation, it might argue that this is a special local law, which isn’t permitted, rather than a general one. The state isn’t really taking over naming of all airports. The law says the state now has jurisdiction over a class of airports, but in reality, they are just taking over this one. That’s not something a private plaintiff likely has standing to argue in any case.
It’s entirely reasonable for a President to be interested in his naming legacy, and not an uncommon thing for airports to be named for former Presidents. Palm Beach is Trump’s primary residence. It’s just a bit unseemly to do it while he’s still in office.
I don’t love naming major public infrastructure after whatever party is in power. That’s not anti-Trump – I didn’t like it when Chicago was talking about renaming an airport for Obama, I was critical of renaming Las Vegas airport for Harry Reid, and criticized renaming Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport Hartsfield-Jackson all the way back in 2003.
Hopefully, though, naming Palm Beach International for President Trump will forestall naming Washington Dulles after him. Surely we don’t want more than one airport with the same name. That’s just a recipe for confusion, passengers flying to the wrong place, and misdirected bags.
Comments
just waste of money and being stupid
Many folks who fly into the SE Florida area have a choice between FLL and PBI — especially those who live in the Boca Raton area, which is about equidistant from both airports. A better strategy would be to start a petition stating that people who have a choice would choose FLL over PBI if the airport were renamed as proposed. With enough support, it would probably have a better chance of success than the lawsuit, as it’s always better to tie behavior to financial incentives/disincentives in situations like this to sway actions.
I’m not a lawyer (nor do I play one on TV), so I have no comment about the legal points Gay made.
However, I am in 100% agreement with Gary that airports should be named for the city or geographic area they are located in. The only possible exceptions would be for JFK and Dulles, only because those identities have been ingrained into the travelling public. Although it would be nice if there was a better name for CVG – it’s current name doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue!!
JFK (New York): Renamed in 1963 shortly after the assassination.
IAH (Houston): Renamed in 1997 for George Bush (41)
DCA (Washington D.C./Arlington): Renamed in 1998 for Ronald Reagan.
LIT (Little Rock): Named for Bill and Hillary Clinton.
ICT (Wichita): Honoring Dwight D. Eisenhower since 2015.
GRR (Grand Rapids): Named for Gerald R. Ford.
SPI (Springfield): Honors Abraham Lincoln.
DIK (Dickinson): Named for Theodore Roosevelt.
Hmm. He has no standing because he was not harmed. But imo rightfully annoyed should count for something.
Just ask yourselves, if the 44th President did it (yes, that one), or if others did it to honor him, how would you feel then? Maybe MDW should be renamed.
The TDS is strong in this one. Perhaps he should study pilot safety training instead. May the peace be with you.
If this was the first time, my two cents would be no. I personally don’t like any politicians using their names like this. But it is common practice so who cares. And for @1990, if 44 name is used elsewhere, so be it
@Maryland. If he is rightfully annoyed, he should leave Florida and move to Texas. LOL
@Michael Mainello — Then, this all really seems like a nothing-burger. Name it after anyone, no-one, anything. I’d go with Flighty McFlightFace.
@pilot93434 also
LAS – Las Vegas – Harry Reid
OMA – Omaha – Eppley Field – Founder Eppley Hotels 22-Hotel chain purchased by Sheraton in 1956
SJC – San Jose CA – Mineta
others?
Hartsfield-Jackson should have been renamed Jackson. Today’s brilliant design of terminals A-D, later followed by T, E, and F, at ATL is primarily the result of Mayor Maynard Jackson (and Jimmy Carter), not Mayor Hartsfield.
the new name will be Palm Beach Dump
Or it could be the “The Convicted rapist airport”
@Gene — Make it so!
@1990 – Par for nasty libs.
@Michael Mainello
The projection is strong with you. Typical for Fascism lovers, I suppose.