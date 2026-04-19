Chicago O’Hare Has Its Own Rap For Taxiing Aircraft Now – And It’s Awesome [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Marriott follows sensible consumer protections… but only in an authoritarian totalitarian state. *facepalm*

  2. You should read the article in the WSJ today – Private Credit Is on the Hunt for Credit-Card Debt. It’s all about Bilt and how the deal basically came together at the last minute once Bilt satisfied additional demands by Blue Owl, including a guarantee that Blue Owl would get the first dollars out as well as giving Blue Owl further diligence rights into its forward-looking projections. The article says the deal only got done the night before Wells transferred its balances. Not only does that sound like a complete mess, but Blue Owl itself has been in the headlines this month with a complete mess of its own, with surging redemption requests and Moody’s cutting Blue Owl’s outlook from stable to negative.

    Yikes.

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