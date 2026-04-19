Chicago O’Hare Has Its Own Rap For Taxiing Aircraft Now – And It’s Awesome [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- The ORD Taxi Rap, this is kind of cool:
Making the rounds in aviation circle about taxiing at ORD.
I know the guy that made this. He’s a KC-10 bro. Good guy.
KC-10 folks have a history of making media. “Hot cause I’m deployed” came out 18 years ago. They guys got in trouble because a frequency was shown on the…
— KC-10 Driver ✈️ 👨✈️ B-737 Wrangler (@MCCCANM) April 19, 2026
- Marriott promises advance notice before Bonvoying their program – but only for members in China
- This monkey had its own room in Mexico. (HT: Paul H) This is not uncommon! Monkeys would enter rooms all the time at The Andaman in Langkawi, Malaysia which was part of Marriott’s Luxury Collection until it caught fire in 2021. It was sold in 2024 but still has not re-opened?
@juliew1111 POV: you left the balcony door open for 2 minutes in xcaret #mexico #newpet #monkey ♬ Welp, Didn't Expect That – Yu-Peng Chen & HOYO-MiX
- 91 points? That’s a great redemption!
Spotted UAL-branded Laurent-Perrier at Central Market HEB in Dallas
by
u/sooner_25 in
unitedairlines
- Redeem 1,000 Air Canada Aeroplan points for reserved seating at Dinsey’s Epcot fireworks show (HT: YMMV)
- Visual: America’s busiest airports by flights
- Looks like Thompson San Antonio Riverwalk is becoming a franchise, no longer Hyatt-managed. Not going to make it better.
Hyatt No Longer Managing Thompson San Antonio
by
u/PutAny5012 in
hyatt
- Eric Swalwell donors footed $500K in hotel bills, including rooms where alleged rapes happened
Comments
Marriott follows sensible consumer protections… but only in an authoritarian totalitarian state. *facepalm*
You should read the article in the WSJ today – Private Credit Is on the Hunt for Credit-Card Debt. It’s all about Bilt and how the deal basically came together at the last minute once Bilt satisfied additional demands by Blue Owl, including a guarantee that Blue Owl would get the first dollars out as well as giving Blue Owl further diligence rights into its forward-looking projections. The article says the deal only got done the night before Wells transferred its balances. Not only does that sound like a complete mess, but Blue Owl itself has been in the headlines this month with a complete mess of its own, with surging redemption requests and Moody’s cutting Blue Owl’s outlook from stable to negative.
Yikes.