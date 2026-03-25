American Airlines Wants To Be Premium — So It Added A McDonald’s And Quaker Oats Veteran To The Board

Mary Dillon, former CEO of Foot Locker, Ulta Beauty and US Cellular and former CMO of McDoanld’s and President of Quaker Oats joins the American Airlines board.

Former American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker built a Board of Directors that he complained,

doesn’t have anyone on the board with airline expertise, that has worked for an airline before. That has an impact on their deliberations and their ability to understand.

Dillon does not have airline experience. She does have brand experience, and that would seem like a real missing piece as American tries to pivot to being more premium – all of the airline industry’s profits have been made recently in the premium segment, and American Airlines did not earn profit in 2025. Although American Airlines brand positioning has been too close to McDonald’s!

She has experience selling McNuggets and oatmeal at scale: highly processed, aggressively standardized, and impossible to confuse with hospitality. Apparently Lean Cuisine was unavailable.

Nothing says confidence in your premium product quite like adding a director whose food credentials are built on nuggets, oatmeal, and the triumph of low standards. Quaker at least gives you the dignity of knowing you’re eating gruel.

If you were trying to parody American Airlines catering, hiring someone tied to McDonalds and Quaker is almost too on the nose – food with all the warmth and ambition of an airport vending machine.

I do not know Mary Dillon and actually have no opinion on her addition to the board as such. She’s certaily an accomplished woman, and she does have brand experience which should be useful to American.

Lack of airline experience on the board is real, though. Experience in the travel industry broadly includes a former President of Hilton and former CFO of Boeing. But real airline experience is limited to former Northwest CEO Doug Steenland. Customers often describe American as America West having taking over but that is actually wrong. The problem with American has been that it’s way too heavily ex-Northwest running the show.

The bigger problem with the board than airline experience is that this is a group that has never held management accountable. One presumes Dillon wasn’t chosen to change this equilibrium, but perhaps she’ll surprise. She will serve on the Compensation Committee and the Corporate Governance and Public Responsibility Committee.