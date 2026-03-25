Amex Launches A 2% Cash Back Business Card — Charging $295 For What You Can Get Free

Amex has launched the American Express Graphite™ Business Cash Unlimited Card which is a 2% back card for $295.

​​​Unlimited 2% cash back, plus 5% on flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel redeemed as statement credits or at Amazon.com



$1,500 initial bonus after $50,000 spend on purchases within the first six months



Metal Card with a carbon fiber-inspired design.



Employee cards are $95 per year for the first 5 Cards and $95 for each thereafter for metal cards that earn rewards. (A no annual fee Employee Business Expense Card is also available.)



Up to $2,400 in statement credits for the One AP American Express accounts payable platform, after spending $250,000 on eligible purchases in a calendar year.

You’re basically buying Amex’s AP platform credits for $250,000 of spend on the card in a calendar year and $295. Somehow the spend isn’t enough. Without that kicker, which many will value at $0, you’re just buying a 2% cash back card that you can get without an annual fee. I assume Amex will sell some of these but in my view they are charging too much for the value they’re delivering with this new product.

Maybe just get a Wells Fargo Signify Business Cash Card, which gets you the 2% back with no annual fee? Or Capital One Spark Cash with $0 the first year then $95? (Spark Cash Plus has a $150 annual fee but you get it back with $150k spend). Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards can beat those with Preferred Rewards for Business account balances.

American Express even offers Amex Blue Business Cash — $0 annual fee, 2% cash back on up to $50,000 per calendar year, then 1% and Amex Blue Business Plus — $0 annual fee, 2X Membership Rewards on up to $50,000 per year, then 1X. So the Graphite card charges you $295 to spend more on their product. They should be encouraging that, not disincentizing! It’s hard to understand what Amex is thinking here with the price point on this card.