American Airlines Will Add PS Private Terminal Access For ConciergeKey Members

With Miami and Dallas priviate ‘PS’ terminals opening this summer, it looks like American Airlines will do a deal that will offer limited access and discounts to ConciergeKey members.

Details are expected to be forthcoming in the next couple of weeks, but I imagine it will be along the lines of what ps currently does to market the product to Amex Centurion (Black Card) customers.

Centurion gets cardmembers member preferred pricing plus two complimentary visits per year. That pricing is $825 per person for the Amex-exclusive space at LAX, $3,550 one-way for a Private Suite for up to 4 travelers (then $500 each additional traveler), and $1,050 per person for PS Direct airside transfers for domestic arrivals where available.

PS is a private terminal for people flying commercial flights, designed to replicate much of the private aviation ground experience. The terminal is away from the main passenger terminal, with dedicated line-free TSA screening, customs/immigration processing on eligible international arrivals, luggage handling, and airside transportation directly to or from the aircraft.

This is basically a pay to use Lufthansa First Class Terminal, where you’re driven across the airfield to the plane and walked to the aircraft door. On arrival, an agent meets you at the aircraft door, escorts you to a waiting car on the ramp, and either takes you to the PS terminal or directly onward. International arrivals can clear customs/immigration at PS.

Salon is a shared, lower-priced communal lounge product with drinks and lite bites and shared airside transfers.



Private Suite is a private room with day bed, stocked pantry and bar, private restroom, chef-prepared food, and spa services.



PS Direct is arrivals pickup from the aircraft and then direct car service into town, or to your connection.

Currently, PS operates at LAX and Atlanta. It is slated to open at DFW on June 3 and Miami June 30. In Miami it is the former Pan Am Airways headquarters.

What Is ConciergeKey?

ConciergeKey is the status that American Airlines gives to its top spending customers and top corporate travel influencers. It’s the status that George Clooney had in Up In The Air.

I had the status briefly and it includes top priority for upgrades;