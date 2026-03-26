American Flight Attendants Say The Airline Is Not Telling Crew About ICE Agents And Deportees Onboard [Roundup]

Onboard our aircraft and in the airports, Flight Attendants are reporting encounters involving law enforcement and government officials, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). These interactions can be sensitive and, at times, complex. Crew safety and the safety of our passengers must always remain the top priority.

Policy governing interactions with law enforcement onboard is set by American Airlines, not the Unions on the property. APFA has repeatedly raised concerns and sought clear, consistent guidance from the company regarding these new situations. We will continue pressing management to provide the direction that Flight Attendants rightfully deserve.