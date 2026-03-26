American Flight Attendants Say The Airline Is Not Telling Crew About ICE Agents And Deportees Onboard [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- The American Airlines flight attendants union has concerns about ICE agents and deportees on board.
Onboard our aircraft and in the airports, Flight Attendants are reporting encounters involving law enforcement and government officials, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). These interactions can be sensitive and, at times, complex. Crew safety and the safety of our passengers must always remain the top priority.
Policy governing interactions with law enforcement onboard is set by American Airlines, not the Unions on the property. APFA has repeatedly raised concerns and sought clear, consistent guidance from the company regarding these new situations. We will continue pressing management to provide the direction that Flight Attendants rightfully deserve.
Last month, the union’s executive board discussed frustration that the airline wasn’t telling cabin crew when this was happening on their flights, concerned that they needed to be situationally aware.
The ICE issue onboard the aircraft was discussed. The APFA is working with the Company to issue procedures and a statement concerning this issue on board the aircraT. There are no set procedures from the Company at this point.
- Uber for Business, AAdvantage Business and DoorDash for Business now integrate with Expensify so receipts automatically hit your account.
- To avoid long TSA lines during shutdowns, some experts believe airports could privatize screening
- Oh my goodness. Disabled Man Dies After Being Dropped from ‘Unsafe’ Wheelchair by Allegiant Air Handler While Transported onto Flight, Lawsuit Claims
- Premium isn’t just product, it’s service. And that’s one advantage that Delta has over American – and United (although Delta’s new hires don’t seem to operate at the same level – pointing to a talent selection problem). American can invest all it wants in premium but the last mile of the experience is still delivered by people and that’s an area that hasn’t seen real attention – nor has management really been selling a new vision to its front line.
@AmericanAir interesting flight today 810 DFW>SFO. EXP for 10+ years.
May be the worst service up front since a flight I had in the mid 80’s.
– told to hang my own jacket in closet during boarding
-No PDB offered; drink order after departure.
-drink was brought with meal 1hr… pic.twitter.com/VNUIdqsmZW
— TX_Wino (@nc_wino) March 24, 2026
- “Can I guess what it is? Yes: evidence. Of a hostage negotiation between hummus, canned peaches, and pumpkin seeds. The seeds lost.
Meal served on @united in business class. Can you guess what it is? pic.twitter.com/DcBSrjW9pN
— Drmiguelstanley (@drmiguelstanley) March 24, 2026
- $300 ChatGPT credit coming to Amex Gold and Platinum this spring. Details like whether it’s a monthly credit, and what subscription plans it may be limited to, are not yet available.
Comments
First and foremost, I can’t imagine ICE is taking deportees with them on a regularly scheduled commercial flight. If they are I would assume it’s just like law enforcement transporting a detainee on a commercial flight in which crew would be advised ahead of time. Even that I think rarely happens anymore given the risk.