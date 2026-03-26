Bilt Integrates Points Path Into Its App — Compare Cash Fares And Award Prices Side-By-Side

Bilt Rewards has integrated Points Path which I much like into its app. This is very cool – you can search for flights and it’ll show you the cash cost, cost redeeming Bilt points through their portal, and the points and taxes transferring points to a frequent flyer program and redeeming there. It’s a great side-by-side comparison. And they’re working to add award alerts, too.

Transfer points pricing is currently available in all cabin classes on one-way searches. Not all Bilt airline transfer partners are included yet (but the majority are!) as we continue coordinating with our partners on the integration. This first phase also covers flights operated directly by each airline. In the coming weeks, we’ll begin expanding to include flights across alliances, meaning you’ll soon be able to find awards bookable across the networks of our airline partners using points transferred from Bilt, all within the same interface alongside cash pricing.

It looks like Bilt no longer offers free Point.me, but you can still get that through American Express.

The version of Points Path in Bilt only covers Bilt’s own transfer partners (similar to how Point.me worked, and how Point.me works with Amex). You can separately download the Points Path browser extension and it works with Google Flights, including more airlines.

Points Path also has a Pro Tier that’s great and includes other airline programs that aren’t part of Bilt, including American, Delta, JetBlue, Etihad, Qantas, and Virgin Australia.

The paid version comes with points tracking alerts (pick a flight to track and it emails you when the points price goes up and down – something that it sounds like Bilt will be adding), a 7-day points calendar, the ability to get Spirit Savers Club and Delta Amex 15% off award pricing, and several other features.

The biggest difference between Bilt’s Points Path and native is that Points Path itself runs integrated within Google Flights while Bilt’s compares against Bilt’s travel portal, from inside its app.

I’ve known Points Path founder Julian Kheel since his days writing for Frequent Miler a decade ago. He had some great insights in his ‘Bet You Didn’t Know’ column and we sparred on stuff like TSA.