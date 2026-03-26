Even If You’re Just Transiting Hong Kong, Refusing To Unlock Your Devices Is Now A Crime

Even if you’re just transiting Hong Kong airport, as of this week it’s now a crime not to give authorities passwords and other assistance to access your devices. The U.S. Department of State has issued a warning. I would beware travel on Cathay Pacific, even to destinations beyond Hong Kong.
- “It is now a criminal offense to refuse to give the Hong Kong police the passwords or decryption assistance to access all personal electronic devices including cellphones and laptops.”
- “This legal change applies to everyone, including U.S. citizens, in Hong Kong, arriving or just transiting Hong Kong International Airport.”
- “In addition, the Hong Kong government also has more authority to take and keep any personal devices…”
This comes as an amendment to Hong Kong’s National Security Law through which China has taken freedom from the Hong Kong people. This law has even been applied retroactively (despite promises it would not be) to punish those who spoke out for democracy years ago.
Hong Kong: On March 23, 2026, the Hong Kong government changed the implementing rules relating to the National Security Law. It is now a criminal offense to refuse to give the Hong Kong police the passwords or decryption assistance to access all personal electronic devices… pic.twitter.com/gK1xQvzK6K
— TravelGov (@TravelGov) March 26, 2026
In 2019, when Hong Kongers could still protest they turned out to the airport and broke out in song. “Do You hear the people sing,” by the way, is banned in China. I still cannot watch this without crying.
More than thousand HKers sing Les Miserables' 'Do you hear the people sing?' at HK international airport with their calls for free election and democracy. Here is the Ground Zero in the war against authoritarian rule. That's the reason for us never surrender. pic.twitter.com/1MkTp4BkVg
— Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 (@joshuawongcf) August 10, 2019
There’s a certain irony to the State Department warning given U.S. tactics at the border, but it’s there are both limits on some border device searches and an active fourth amendment lawsuit.
Comments
On top of this, Amex just devalued its transfers to Cathay Pacific from 1:1 to 5:4. There is less motivation to fly through Hong Kong now if you are just transiting to other parts of Asia.
Well it is Gina
The whole world is entering a period of authoritarianism. Nation after nation is trampling down freedoms and civil liberties that were a given just two decades ago. Whether it is China, Russia, the middle east, Europe, or the USA, the path we are entering is pretty clear.
All the chicom shills used to ride me for expressing concerns about transiting via China. Of course I was right.
HKG is the only airport where I was ever stopped and questioned by chicom plainclothes officers. Thankfully it was a brief interaction, but I don’t see a need to revisit during the Pooh regime.
So HKG is just fowling the policies the USA border control currently uses on citizens and legal residents when returning from trips abroad.
The US government is “warning” travelers. That’s rich considering how we treat people coming in to our country. Funny how when America does it it’s fine but when a country we’re adversarial with does it suddenly Washington is freaking out.
Now we’re going to have to hear stupid people in the comments. Comparing the US with the worst regimes of the world. They are the reason why the next generation will cause the US to descend into the worst regime of the world.
Communist Red China Hong Kong is on my “Do Not Fly To” list.
@Common sense – I have to give you mad props for having the most ironic nickname ever. Until you I thought I had a dry sense of humor but you deserve the crown for that.
Is that what… Xi said?
British government never allowed Hong Kong people to vote for their leader when British was ruling Hong Kong.
Ironically, Hong Kong people never protested against British government.
In all seriousness, where’s @Mike Hunt. I recall he’s our resident China-expert. Sir, are you still mostly-DFW/SIN, or will you be taking more or less stopovers in HKG on this basis? Will they go for Taiwan soon? Is the postponed ‘summit’ (now mid-May) going to happen? Re-educate us, my liege!
You’re frankly weak as a man if you can’t watch that without crying.
@Creditian: Unlike every other colony, Britain was forbidden to extend democracy to HK. By the CCP. Since 1949. Get your history straight.
@Parker: If they seize your stuff at the US border, you can sue. 3 levels of federal judiciary.
In HK/China, the NPCSC is the Supreme Court. And they wrote the NSL too.
“Is that what… Xi said?”
I don’t know if that’s what Xi said, but that’s all Xi wrote.