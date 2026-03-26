Even If You’re Just Transiting Hong Kong, Refusing To Unlock Your Devices Is Now A Crime

Even if you’re just transiting Hong Kong airport, as of this week it’s now a crime not to give authorities passwords and other assistance to access your devices. The U.S. Department of State has issued a warning. I would beware travel on Cathay Pacific, even to destinations beyond Hong Kong.

“It is now a criminal offense to refuse to give the Hong Kong police the passwords or decryption assistance to access all personal electronic devices including cellphones and laptops.”

“This legal change applies to everyone, including U.S. citizens, in Hong Kong, arriving or just transiting Hong Kong International Airport.”

“In addition, the Hong Kong government also has more authority to take and keep any personal devices…”

This comes as an amendment to Hong Kong’s National Security Law through which China has taken freedom from the Hong Kong people. This law has even been applied retroactively (despite promises it would not be) to punish those who spoke out for democracy years ago.

Hong Kong: On March 23, 2026, the Hong Kong government changed the implementing rules relating to the National Security Law. It is now a criminal offense to refuse to give the Hong Kong police the passwords or decryption assistance to access all personal electronic devices… pic.twitter.com/gK1xQvzK6K — TravelGov (@TravelGov) March 26, 2026

In 2019, when Hong Kongers could still protest they turned out to the airport and broke out in song. “Do You hear the people sing,” by the way, is banned in China. I still cannot watch this without crying.

More than thousand HKers sing Les Miserables' 'Do you hear the people sing?' at HK international airport with their calls for free election and democracy. Here is the Ground Zero in the war against authoritarian rule. That's the reason for us never surrender. pic.twitter.com/1MkTp4BkVg — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 (@joshuawongcf) August 10, 2019

There’s a certain irony to the State Department warning given U.S. tactics at the border, but it’s there are both limits on some border device searches and an active fourth amendment lawsuit.