Bernie Sanders Flew Delta First Class — That’s Not Hypocrisy, It’s The Whole Point

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was photographed flying first class on Friday. He’s being criticized for the premium experience of an upgraded class of service while the working classes suffer coach. That take does not makes sense.

He was on a Delta Airbus A220 flying from Washington National to Minneapolis, where he’d be attending an anti-Trump rally:

HYPOCRISY ON FULL DISPLAY: Millionaire socialist @BernieSanders

caught living large in Delta First Class, jetting out of DC like royalty — while TSA workers he helped screw over go without paychecks amid the Democrat-fueled DHS shutdown. 📸 @TMZ pic.twitter.com/ysAT9OLrFP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 27, 2026

There are (5) reasons why this isn’t actually problematic at all.

He needs to work. Socialism in our time doesn’t just happen on its own, it’s hard work, and he needs to maximize his labor value to the extent possible. Flying first class is consistent with his principles. Even North Korea’s Air Koryo has business class. A Democratic People’s Republic doesn’t, in fact, mean abolishing class. In socialist paradise “all animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” In Sanders’ worldview, he’s exactly who should be flying first class – not the entrepreneurs or creators. He wants first class for all, and for the rich to pay for it. People think he’s being hypocritical because first class is what he’s against but that’s not true, he just wants corporations to give first class away to everyone free. (VIPs might still be entitled to something even better.) Central Committee members travel in luxury, and Sanders wasn’t taxing the poor to do it He was either upgraded, or his first class ticket was paid for by donor dollars (e.g. DSCS or a campaign). It’s either the same upgrades available to all based on elite status, or a matter for donors to decide whether they’re getting value for their investment or not, rather than being an issue of well-spent public funds. He was flying domestic first class, not luxury. The product can hardly be considered luxury.

As they say, in Soviet Russia, you do not request upgrade — upgrade requests you! Remember that Politburo members received elite housing, dachas and state vacation facilities, high quality medical care, special stores exempt from scarcity and trips abroad.

Bernie Sanders has been spotted in American Airlines first class and flew private and insists that his suites have bath tubs. So, no, this isn’t going to undermine his popularity among his base one bit – nor should it.

There’s also nothing wrong, by the way, when AOC flies first class, when the two of them fly private, or when Sanders charters his own jet, either.

They shouldn’t be criticized for flying first class. They should be criticized for the substance of their views. The feeling of cringe some get from this ultimately comes down to a discomfort with a worldview where the bureaucrats get first class, and the productive classes have it expropriated from them.