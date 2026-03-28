Bernie Sanders Flew Delta First Class — That’s Not Hypocrisy, It’s The Whole Point

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was photographed flying first class on Friday. He’s being criticized for the premium experience of an upgraded class of service while the working classes suffer coach. That take does not makes sense.
He was on a Delta Airbus A220 flying from Washington National to Minneapolis, where he’d be attending an anti-Trump rally:
HYPOCRISY ON FULL DISPLAY: Millionaire socialist @BernieSanders
caught living large in Delta First Class, jetting out of DC like royalty — while TSA workers he helped screw over go without paychecks amid the Democrat-fueled DHS shutdown.
📸 @TMZ pic.twitter.com/ysAT9OLrFP
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 27, 2026
There are (5) reasons why this isn’t actually problematic at all.
- He needs to work. Socialism in our time doesn’t just happen on its own, it’s hard work, and he needs to maximize his labor value to the extent possible.
- Flying first class is consistent with his principles. Even North Korea’s Air Koryo has business class. A Democratic People’s Republic doesn’t, in fact, mean abolishing class. In socialist paradise “all animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” In Sanders’ worldview, he’s exactly who should be flying first class – not the entrepreneurs or creators.
- He wants first class for all, and for the rich to pay for it. People think he’s being hypocritical because first class is what he’s against but that’s not true, he just wants corporations to give first class away to everyone free. (VIPs might still be entitled to something even better.)
- Central Committee members travel in luxury, and Sanders wasn’t taxing the poor to do it He was either upgraded, or his first class ticket was paid for by donor dollars (e.g. DSCS or a campaign). It’s either the same upgrades available to all based on elite status, or a matter for donors to decide whether they’re getting value for their investment or not, rather than being an issue of well-spent public funds.
- He was flying domestic first class, not luxury. The product can hardly be considered luxury.
As they say, in Soviet Russia, you do not request upgrade — upgrade requests you! Remember that Politburo members received elite housing, dachas and state vacation facilities, high quality medical care, special stores exempt from scarcity and trips abroad.
Bernie Sanders has been spotted in American Airlines first class and flew private and insists that his suites have bath tubs. So, no, this isn’t going to undermine his popularity among his base one bit – nor should it.
There’s also nothing wrong, by the way, when AOC flies first class, when the two of them fly private, or when Sanders charters his own jet, either.
They shouldn’t be criticized for flying first class. They should be criticized for the substance of their views. The feeling of cringe some get from this ultimately comes down to a discomfort with a worldview where the bureaucrats get first class, and the productive classes have it expropriated from them.
Comments
I am waiting on @1990 to tell why this is OK and it is the fault of DJT and all rich folks.
Love this one!
TDS is strong with this one. Rationalization is a defense mechanism used to resolve cognitive dissonance, allowing someone to justify unethical behavior by aligning it with their personal values to protect self-esteem. It often involves shifting responsibility, minimizing consequences, or using “special pleading,” where one believes the rules don’t apply to them due to unique, “exceptional” circumstances.
Very well reasoned take Gary
I have no problem if he paid for it. But, likely, he was upgraded. And, if that’s the case, how could you criticize he choice to take a free uograde? His taking the upgrade probably would have meant some high-earning Bernie-hating pax was left in coach. That would make Bernie happy. I find old socialists truely sad. It may be hard work, but it isn’t honest work.
I’ve also heard of some public figures who have declined an upgrade in the past just because of reports like this where someone snaps a photo and complains. Not saying he should have declined (I’m pro taking every upgrade no matter who you are), but some others actually do decline it just to avoid having to answer for it.
only in USA do people think domestic first class is “luxury”. come out from under the rock people and look around the world. Even in African , some local airlines have similar seats as in US Domestic “First class” and the service is definitely better!
Gary:
Not sure if you are serious about your argument for Bernie’s behaviors or what!
He and his compadre AOC are some of the biggest hypocrites on the planet (along with Thunberg):
1) They say the planet will end in 2031 unless we drastically cut emissions … then fly 1st class and take limousines, own multiple homes. Wonder what their carbon footprint is?
2) “needs to maximize his labor value to the extent possible” … is this a joke? He travels to chant “no more billionaires” … is that “labor value”? My plumber has more “labor value” than those clowns.
3) “Flying first class is consistent with his principles”. No, his principles are wealth re-distribution (confiscate wealth), and raise prices on energy (hurting the poor).
4) I suggest you investigate what he has done about the pollution in Lake Champlain … he’s supported allowing farmers to dump chemicals into the lake … it’s called POLLUTION!!
The guy is a clown by any critical measure!
Please sir, I just want affordable health care and not to subsidize all the negative externalities that bad acting companies have.
Bernie “wants corporations to give first class to everyone for free”? That’s quite a lie.
That “first class” looks a lot like economy class from the 1980s.
People with premium status in airline loyalty programs gets complimentary upgrades, and he earns a lot of frequent flyer miles. Also, a lot of tickets for weekend events aren’t even paid for by the government and instead get paid by the campaign or an event host organization.
@ Tim — So that’s how DJT rationalizes his behavior? Thanks for explaining.
@ Michael Morono — Oh the humanity, Bernie Sanders is sitting in a seat that cost $49 extra. Meanwhile, Orange Satan is flyig around in a gilded aircraft given to him as a “present”. Um, OK.
People are going to complain no matter where Bernie sits on his flight. This is just more flood the zone BS while more important issues fly under the radar.
I hope that most of this post is satire.
@Gene – jealous of earned success. BTW – The jet is not being used by the duly elected CIC, it is part of the Department of War. But Bernie the socialist that wants to tax us into oblivian and owns 3 houses flies first class. He is a cancer on society.
Did the government pay for the ticket/upgrade? If not…is this news?
Keep in mind that the presidential VC-25a costs $177,000+ per hour to fly.
I have a bigger issue as to why anyone in congress is in recess. If the TSA funding isn’t fully resolved, then ALL of congress should by in Washington until it’s solved.
This is whole point of socialism. The Vanguard of the Revolution who otherwise would be out of luck since they are useless or criminals (like Stalin) get luxury and the rest of us get put on a collective farm.
@ Michael — Selfish of being a grotesque, disgusting human being? Not in the slightest. Quite happy with my existence, but thank you for checking!
@jack the Ladd
Spot on, comrade. /s
I suggest a Trump-like cognitive test to those with the inability to recognize that Trump is a cancer on state and society, as that inability speaks to cognitive decline/problems.
It’s simple. Rules for thee, but not for me
Gary, if Bernie is a DL platinum or above, he has a good shot at an upgrade, particularly out of DC. There are often more FC seats out of DCA to MSP than to ATL as there are fewer SkyMiles elites in MSP, so upgrades should be relatively plentiful in that market. Speaking of which, two Republican senators flew out today, and they were both upgraded to FC.
I love Bernie. He knows that income inequality is ruining life in America for too many people, and he has the policies we need to improve our lives in his pocket. Republicans know that FC upgrades for the most famous socialist are the least of their concerns and that change is coming quickly. I hope they all get bumped in November.
My question is why is he even flying at all? Shouldn’t he be using Amtrak? Perhaps attending virtually to reduce “Climate Damage”?
I worked for several different members of Congress in the 80s, when frequent flier programs got started. Back then you received points based on the member of miles flown, so my boss racked up a lot of points/miles flying back-and-forth from DCA to Montana on Northworst. He used points to upgrade as often as he could, but all of the major airlines had offices in DC that catered to poiticians and would automatically give them upgrades to first class if the seats were available.
The real hypocrisy is when Team Strumpf wants to eliminate voting by mail yet it’s how he has voted for decades. Point is this is not hypocrisy except by some rando that will overlook other clearer cases of hypocrisy.
What an idiot this guy Gary is.
Constitutional Carry in Vermont but not for others
@Gene – a satified, hypocritical a’hole aka a democrat.
@Alex – the policies are ruining lives as well as the country. People are not getting any experience and working their way up. Instead they are on welfare and angry because they think they deserve a high paying job because they can breath.
@ Michael Morono — At least my IQ is greater than your Dear Leader’s. (Likely not the only higher measuremnt.)
Bernie is a Communist Hypocrite.
If Crazy Bernie, who’s favorite word is “oligarchy” flies in 1st class I’m fine with it. I fully agree with the comment above from GUWonder “That “first class” looks a lot like economy class from the 1980s.” It’s funny how Bernie was constantly criticizing millionaires until he became one himself. Now he criticizes billionaires and oligarchs….
@Gonorhea Gene – many a’holes such as yourself have (false) confidence.
We should improve society somewhat.
And yet you participate in society. Curious!
I don’t give a flying **** if Bernie (or AOC or anyone else) flies domestic First. It IS a heck of a lot easier to work in F than it would be in a middle seat when flying Basic Economy. And it doesn’t matter to me if he pays for it, or it’s an upgrade. (So far, I’ve been upgraded to F 14 out of 30 flights this year.)
Haters gonna hate…
@PrestonV – Very well said.
Very refreshing that @Retard is absent today. Usually on a thread like this he would have already replied to himself seven or eight times by now.
I prefer when Gary focuses on miles, points, travel, and genuinely related topics.
This column is reads as a sophmore trying to stir up arguments between lefties & righties. I find it neither informative nor interesting.
Let’s review…. Bernie does not want “First Class for all” if he did he wouldn’t accept his high end insurance that only Congress gets.
Secondly… his First Class Flight is way above what coach passengers in the back are experiencing, nor does he care. He is a Millionaire complaining about millionaire… a complete and total hypocrite!
Calling domestic first class premium and suggesting it’s a tool of the rich is a joke. Take a look around, people. The proletariat has found its way to the front of the plane.
I’m not a huge fan of Bernie’s, but there’s nothing to see here. Gary nailed it.
This reminds me of the case against former Mayor Adams of New York City. I was watching Bloomberg News and US Acting General Attorney Bove came on to make the case against Mayor Adams. Bove looked like the most honest button down guy ever. I thought great, I am going to hear about some juicy corruption. He listed business class upgrades on Turkish Air. Stays at the St Regis Hotel, Free tours of Turkey. Bove added it all up at list price of over $100K.
About half way through Bove’s presentation, I started laughing at him. At the time, near Covid, it was really inexpensive to travel to Istanbul. In fact, I had just traveled Istanbul in business for the 40K points special USA (in my case New York) each way. I stayed in the Holiday Inn in Old town for around $100/night. But I had considered using 35K/night for a room at the Ritz Carleton but I wasn’t sure about the location. Also, at the time, Turkish Airways offered free tours of Istanbul and free room to anyone with an overnight connection. I am a nobody with transferable points who reads travel blogs. Cost me almost nothing (thanks by the way). The Bloomberg presentation sure felt like a hit job. What a joke the presentation was.
Yes, I could only dream of a world where all Congressmen (err Congresspeople?) (including Bernie) should have their GE, TSA Preferred, special TSA privileges revoked on the grounds that “professional politician” is a per se suspicious category. And they have their seats assigned at boarding, usually near the toilets in the back, middle seat if the plane is crowded. However, sigh, my dream is not based on reality.
@michael You’ll probably be waiting a while. I hear there’s a king-sized liberal cry fest out in the streets today. Seems like there got to be a better way to spend a beautiful Saturday but what do I know
@ ANAL — Probably not much
Bernie “Good for thee but not for me” Sanders.
@PrestonV. The carbon footprint issue is not in play here. If Bernie moved to an empty coach seat, the carbon emissions don’t change. If Bernue booked a flight on a plane with no first class instead, the increaed carbon on his new flight would be equalled by his decreased carbon on the DL plane. If he didn’t fly at all, the decrease in carbon is very small. Detest his politics, but that doesn’t change the carbon issue.
@ANAL – What is it called “No Kings Day”? This is from the party that appointed their candidate without a primary or input from their voters. Is blocking voter ID that 80% of America wants for elections (to include 70% of their party). That is more interested in illegal “immigrants” than their own citizens, especially the TSA, FEMA and the Coast Guard.