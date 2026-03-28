Frontier Airlines Passenger Wore A Cat Like A Hat At The Gate — Then Adjusted It Over His Headphones

A cat was spotted at a Frontier Airlines gate – on the head of a passenger. It’s reportedly Tampa airport, although I don’t recognize it and haven’t spent enough time at that airport to say for certain. Florida Man would certainly make sense, although I recognize the passenger and he’s actually from Atlanta.

I certainly think that if I found myself flying Frontier Airlines with a cat on my head I’d be questioning the life choices that brought me to that moment. He walks around the gate area with it and adjusts it over his headphones:

Woman sneaks her cat on the plane by pretending it is a hat pic.twitter.com/xut9pAcnIs — USA NEWS 🇺🇸 (@usanewshq) March 28, 2026

Even on Frontier, though, approved pets have to remain in their travel carrier at all times – unless they are a service animal with properly completed paperwork.

The passenger appears to be Jeremy Smith, Atlanta’s “BeltLine Cat Guy” and his cat Whisker. He’s been deaf since birth. He met a man in Piedmont Park who was caring for the stray cat, bought the cat for $100, and trained her to ride calmly on his shoulder while he biked around the city. Smith says people react with delight, ask for photos and videos, and making strangers happy gives him a sense of purpose.

By the way, cats on a plane may not be as common as emotional support dogs, but here’s one who escaped coach on a Delta redeye. Flight attendants kicked it out of first class. Here are three kittens who took over a 10-hour flight. And a cat got loose on a cross-country JetBlue flight, it was captured by a flight attendant, and they couldn’t find its owner.

Aeroflot once confiscated a passenger’s miles because his cat was too fat.