Bilt Adds Wyndham Rewards As A Transfer Partner — And There Is Almost No Reason To Use It

Bilt Rewards has added Wyndham as a points transfer partner. Citi and Capital One points transfer to Wyndham as well.

There’s almost no use case for 1:1 transfer to Wyndham. Their points buy less than a cent apiece in hotel stays, usually around 7/10ths of a cent. And with the end of their Vacasa partnership there’s almost no use case I’d have for them. But if Wyndham’s brands are up your alley, and we see a good transfer bonus at some point, it won’t be horrible value.

The good thing is that Wyndham has flat pricing for base room redemptions, with three categories:

7,500 points; 15,000 points; and 30,000 points. That’s not nearly as good as it used to be, but it means that at peak times during special events you can still get outsized value.

However, I broadly put this in the bucket of IHG – which charges too many points for transfers to ever be worth it, even with a transfer bonus – and Spirit, whose redemptions aren’t going to ever be inspiring even if they can sometimes be useful.

Bilt says they now have 25 transfer partners. I say it’s 24, because I don’t count Virgin twice (Virgin Atlantic Flying Club and Virgin Red):

Star Alliance: Air Canada Aeroplan, Turkish Miles & Smiles, United Airlines MileagePlus, Avianca LifeMiles, TAP Air Portugal Miles&Go



Air Canada Aeroplan, Turkish Miles & Smiles, United Airlines MileagePlus, Avianca LifeMiles, TAP Air Portugal Miles&Go oneworld: Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan, Iberia Plus, British Airways Club, Japan Airlines Mileage Bank, Qatar Airways Privilege Club



Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan, Iberia Plus, British Airways Club, Japan Airlines Mileage Bank, Qatar Airways Privilege Club SkyTeam: Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club



Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Non-alliance: Emirates Skywards, Southwest Airlines, Aer Lingus Aer Club, Etihad Guest, Spirit Airlines Free Spirit



Emirates Skywards, Southwest Airlines, Aer Lingus Aer Club, Etihad Guest, Spirit Airlines Free Spirit Hotels: World Of Hyatt, IHG One Rewards, Marriott Bonvoy, Hilton Honors, Accor ALL – Accor Live Limitless, Wyndham Rewards

There are so many great opportunities with Bilt points, I cannot conceive of ever transferring to Wyndham. But if your next Super 8 or Days Inn stay calls for it, have at it! But you’ll almost always get better value booking the same Wyndham hotel, if offered, through Bilt’s portal using your points at 1.25 cents apiece.

By the way, you don’t want to look up what La Quinta means in the Urban Dictionary. The true story of the name is that Sam Barshop found the cheapest furniture he could for these properties, they had a Southwestern motif, and settled on finding a name that matched.