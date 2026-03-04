Bilt Palladium Can’t Be Funded by Swipe Fees Alone — Here’s Who Breaks the Model, and Who Subsidizes Them

Here’s a simple look at the economics of the Bilt Palladium Card (See rates and fees). Interchange alone cannot fund earning 3 Bilt Points or more per dollar when those points are transferred to Hyatt or to Japan Airlines with a big transfer bonus. And that’s especially true for someone spending a lot on their card, because when they maximize housing spend to earn more points they wind up overwhelming the economics of the big annual fee.

A 2x earn card in significant bonus categories is going to be profitable. A premium annual fee card that earns 2x on all spend can be profitable. We’ve seen lounge access cutbacks from Capital One Venture X, including for Priority Pass access. Palladium’s lounge access is more generous. But comparing economics of Venture X and Bilt,

Bilt has more expensive transfer partners. Capital One transfers to JAL, like Bilt does, but Capital One’s transfers are not 1:1. Capital One doesn’t transfer to Alaska or Hyatt.

But Bilt also has plenty of low value redemptions, like Amazon and rent payments. The more people who use these, the more sustainable the high value redemptions are. But that doesn’t change the economics that they lose money on those who maximize the card on the earn side and who redeem for Hyatt, or for JAL with a 125% bonus.

Bilt’s transfer bonuses probably make this even more expensive. While I believe that, in general, Amex transfer partners eat the cost or at least a portion of the cost of transfer bonuses (though not always) I don’t know the terms under which Bilt’s frequent Rent Day transfer bonuses up to 125% are funded. Bilt has to be paying for a significant portion of those, at least much of the time.

On the other hand, Bilt doesn’t have its own airport lounge network to pay for. And Bilt’s travel credit has more favorable economics than Chase’s and Capital One’s. Bilt gives two $200 hotel booking credits on a minimum two-night stay, to be used once in the first half and once in the second half of each year.

Consider a $250 per night hotel. On a two-night stay that’s $500, and they might earn $100 in commission. So each $200 booking credit really costs them $100.

And there will be a lot of breakage – presumably far more than Chase or Capital One sees, and when you use credits from those other issuers for airfare there’s relatively little commission reducing the cost.

Put another way, Bilt is going to make money on Palladium cardholders who redeem their rewards at 65 basis points against rent or Amazon charges. And they’re going to make money off people who spend the card’s $495 annual fee, earn at 2x, and don’t use the hotel credits (or who use them and then lean into the Bilt portal for all their travel booking). But Bilt’s best Palladium customers will lose them the most money.

Someone who spends a ton of money on the card – and pays it off each month



Who uses it for housing payments to boost earning to 3.3 points per dollar (on up to three-quarters of their housing payment)



Redeems Bilt Cash to turn the card into a 3 points per dollar earning machine. (You want to redeem all your Bilt Cash, only $100 rolls over to the next calendar year.)



Or who foregoes redeeming Bilt Cash entirely and uses the HELOC trick to make Palladium a 4 points per dollar-earning card on all spending



And then leans into Bilt’s Rent day activations, redeeming points with (say) a 100% bonus to a program that’s expensive for Bilt to buy points from



And who redeems their annual hotel credits with maximum value



Plus activates and uses their card’s Priority Pass, which makes sense because it covers not just the cardmember plus two guests.

That’s an engaged customer! It’s also someone Bilt is losing a lot of money on. The more engaged, the more they spend – as long as they pay their card off each month and don’t revolve – the more that customer is costing Bilt. (They presumably earn something off the float with housing payments but not enough to cover high value points redemptions.)

None of this means Bilt is going to lose money on their credit card overall. It all depends on how their cardmembers use the card. And presumably they know how many people spend points on rent and for Amazon purchases (and made an informed bet on how this would carry over to their new annual fee card portfolio).

Relatedly, I have to imagine that letting points transfer from Rakuten to Bilt is going to be very expensive – I’d be surprised if Rakuten is paying Bilt materially more than they’re American Express for points, and Bilt points can cost a lot more to the program. They’ve said only Bilt Rewards elite members will be able to keep 1:1 transfers from Rakuten, but I’d also imagine that more engaged members with status will be more likely to redeem their points in ways that are more expensive for the program.

Ultimately I absolutely love this. It means I can get tremendous value out of Bilt – and I am, like taking advantage of that 125% Japan Airlines Mileage Bank transfer bonus. My best guess is that this is sustainable, not as a transfer from Bilt’s investors to me (where eventually the music stops) but as a transfer from less savvy members to the most savvy.

Of course, at some point there could be a push to cut costs. Every program eventually looks at their biggest expense lines and sees opportunity in that. I’ve written for nearly 25 years that the best opportunities do not last forever (though sometimes they last longer than you’d expect). So the best strategy to employ is taking advantage of those while they’re around, not getting emotional about it, and moving on to new opportunities when those need to be replaced. I have a feeling though that I’m going to be enjoying my Bilt Palladium card for quite a bit.

As it is I look forward to charges posting to my card, and Bilt Cash posting to my account – and making sure that I stay on top of maximizing my points-earning via housing payments (I actually enjoy paying my mortgage) and noting the exact moment when I’ve finished using Points Accelerator so I can redeem Bilt Cash for it again to earn an extra point per dollar on the next $5,000 in spending.

Bilt Palladium Card