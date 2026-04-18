American Airlines Launched A New System To Keep Flights Staffed — Angry Senior Pilots Could Overthrow Their Union

The new system American Airlines is using to connect pilots with flights at the last minute, and make sure flights are staffed, is fueling a revolt of its more senior cockpit crew. It means junior pilots get access to more high paying flights. With senior pilots furious that their union let this in the contract, it could tip the scales in efforts already underway by half the pilots to overthrow their union.

American Airlines rolled out a new process this month to make sure that flights have pilots available. When trips don’t have crew assigned at the last minute, those trips are made available to any available pilot to pick up, rather than reserving them for the most senior pilots first, or even pilots whose ‘base’ is normally entitled to the flight. This has created some backlash and a desire for legal pushback on the part of senior pilots who see themselves as losing out.

Interesting times brewing for [the Allied Pilots Association, American’s independent pilot union] as they implemented a new scheduling app on April 8 called APU (Aggressive Pick Up). It bypasses all in base and seniority to fill trips that open up within 4 hours of departure. Pilots are livid and looking at legal options. This will cost senior pilots 100s of thousands during the last few years before forced retirement at 65…This happens at a time with they are considering a vote to be join ALPA. The APA board meets early May.

The April 6th pilot union podcast mentioned the April 8 launch of Aggressive Pick Up.

In the pilot contract, open time that becomes open within four hours of sequence sign-in does not have to sit for the normal 15-minute ballot window. That is getting conflated with the Aggressive Pick-up window within three hours of scheduled or rescheduled departure sign-in, and that carve-out is first-come, first-served for both in-base and out-of-base pilots, with reserves included at company option.

Outside that carve-out, the agreement still preserves seniority. Under the current pilot deal, Aggressive Pick Up isn’t a contract violation, it’s something American appears to be rolling out following the contract (a negotiated exception to seniority).

It does move late-notice premium open-time pay away from senior pilots who previously captured it, and toward whoever is fastest, closest, and most available. So I understand why senior pilots are furious about it. For pilots looking at challenging this, the key questions seem to be:

whether the app is doing exactly what the agreement permits, or something broader;



whether the timing window and award mechanics match the actual contract language;



whether anything that should still be governed by normal seniority-based/open-time procedures is instead being swept into Aggressive Pick Up

If any of those are the case then it’s a Railway Labor Act “minor dispute.” That means a grievance and System Board arbitration.

This new system is all about getting flights covered so they don’t have to be cancelled at the last minute, when a pilot suddenly becomes unavailable. In contrast, the system in Delta’s ALPA contract breaks down at scale, because it gives too many pilots an opportunity to accept trips and each one has 12 minutes to confirm in order to compensate anyone that ‘should have’ gotten paid for the trip, even if they don’t fly it. When there are a lot of open trips due to things like bad weather, Delta’s operation spirals.

Will This Push The Pilot Union To Merge With ALPA?

There has been a Monty Python Life of Brian-style battle within the union over whether to merge with the Air Line Pilots Association or stay independent for some time.

APA’s board voted to form a merger committee to open negotiations to join ALPA last May. In February 2026 APA reported that the Merger Negotiation Committee was entering its fourth month of formal negotiations, with some issues tentatively agreed and others still open, including governance and a potential Master Executive Council budget.

58% of polled AA pilots favored exploring a merger and 8,219 support cards had been signed for this (out of about 16,000 pilots at American).

This Aggressive Pick Up issue feeds the merger narrative that because it suggests, to the most senior pilots, that the current Allied Pilots Association is weak or incompetent – that they missed the harm this causes, and so doesn’t have the chops to negotiate their contract, or they’re unable to assert pilot rights against the company and so they need a stronger union.

Of course, junior pilots benefit from the automated pick up that the airline has rolled out – they get more opportunities for premium pay flying. And the operation benefits, because it’s easier to get flights covered. That actually benefits all pilots, because it means fewer flights stranded and fewer cockpit crew stranded.

Internally, from those made worse off, it’s not being framed this way. It’s framed as the company taking away flexibility from pilots. I’m not sure junior pilots understand the upside to them.

Pilots Continue To Battle Each Other

Having learned the operational lesson watching Delta’s problems, it’s hard to imagine American agreeing to terms like what Delta negotiated. In fact, it’s a priority for Delta to unwind this. So I’m not sure that voting for ALPA will get senior pilots at American what they want – the broader question is whether ALPA would have ‘missed less’ and therefore negotiated more make goods, redistributing more income from junior pilots to the most senior ones.

This is more of an internal battle between the pilots than between pilots and the airline even if some would prefer not to frame it that way. And what’s interesting is that many of these pilots have been through internecine union battles before.

The current American was formed by merging with US Airways, finally putting to rest the battle between US Airways and America West pilots. Those pilots all got raises through the deal, and American pilots outnumbered them. But when US Airways and America West merged, the two pilot groups were more dedicated to destruction of the other than to negotiating with the company.

As a result that merger never actually completed, pilots were kept as separate work groups and couldn’t reach a new contract with higher pay together. That’s because of a battle over seniority lists. Both groups had been represented by the same union (ALPA!) with rules on combining pilot groups, but that disadvantaged the US Airways pilots who were a larger group and they vote. There’s still bitterness over this period. (And also bitterness between ex-TWA pilots and legacy American pilots.)

Of course, United’s ALPA chapter has had its own internal battles. So has Southwest’s independent pilots union.

I have no judgment on whether ALPA representation would be better for pilots. ALPA has scale and lobbying strength. APA gives pilots more direct control – it’s their own union, and it represents only them. ALPA charges higher dues – 1.85% vs 1.5% – although there’s some nuance to this.