Delta Passenger Starts Hitting Herself And Falls To The Floor — The Agent Is Unfazed

by Gary Leff

A frustrated Delta Air Lines passenger beats herself up at the gate of flight to Chicago O’Hare. She hits herself, punches herself and even knocks herself to the ground. Then she asks, “why are you doing this to me?” Delta’s employee at the gate is completely unfazed by the whole thing.

I think this is New York LaGuardia Gate 80, though I’m never in terminal C there, so some of you might correct me. This would be New York LaGuardia to Chicago O’Hare.

Folks watching this video don’t know the underlying issues, but watching this meltdown drives comments:

“Charlie Chapman hold my beer”
“They don’t tell you about this in the interview”
“New season of Euphoria”
“Fight Club”

Passengers do things. Here’s a woman at a Spirit Airlines gate in Fort Lauderdale who wound up topless. ANd here’s a woman ranting behind a Delta ticket counter ‘only trust firemen’.

Passengers at Delta gates do things! Here’s a woman who dined and dashed from the Atlanta airport Buffalo Wild Wings, grabbed a fire extinguisher, and came out spraying at gate D7.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

More articles by Gary Leff »

Comments

  2. What would you expect him to do? Respond to a toddler in an adult body? He should have calmly picked up the phone and asked airport police to come to the gate.

  3. Gary, I thought the first rule of Fight Club is that you don’t talk about Fight Club…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *