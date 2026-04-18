Delta Passenger Starts Hitting Herself And Falls To The Floor — The Agent Is Unfazed

A frustrated Delta Air Lines passenger beats herself up at the gate of flight to Chicago O’Hare. She hits herself, punches herself and even knocks herself to the ground. Then she asks, “why are you doing this to me?” Delta’s employee at the gate is completely unfazed by the whole thing.

The Delta worker looks genuinely concerned… 👀 pic.twitter.com/lY8tlCE0gu — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) April 17, 2026

I think this is New York LaGuardia Gate 80, though I’m never in terminal C there, so some of you might correct me. This would be New York LaGuardia to Chicago O’Hare.

Folks watching this video don’t know the underlying issues, but watching this meltdown drives comments:

“Charlie Chapman hold my beer”

“They don’t tell you about this in the interview”

“New season of Euphoria”

“Fight Club”

Passengers do things. Here’s a woman at a Spirit Airlines gate in Fort Lauderdale who wound up topless. ANd here’s a woman ranting behind a Delta ticket counter ‘only trust firemen’.

Passengers at Delta gates do things! Here’s a woman who dined and dashed from the Atlanta airport Buffalo Wild Wings, grabbed a fire extinguisher, and came out spraying at gate D7.