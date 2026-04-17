American Airlines Denies United Merger Talks — But Leaves Room For Other Deals

American Airlines says that it is not engaged in merger discussions with United Airlines because it’s obviously an antitrust problem and inconsistent with what the President would want (“our understanding of the Administration’s philosophy toward the industry”).

United CEO Scott Kirby reportedly pitched the merger to President Trump



So American doesn’t want to offend President Trump



But come on man.

They do say they’re supportive of airline mergers, though (“while changes in the broader airline marketplace may be necessary”). They know that there’s dealmaking afoot. If it was someone else doing a deal they would be against it! So we can infer that they at least want to leave their options open pursuing JetBlue.

We appreciate the leadership and strong support of President Trump, Secretary Duffy and numerous other leaders in the Administration who have demonstrated expertise and an ongoing commitment to continue to improve the world’s best aviation industry. American Airlines is not engaged with or interested in any discussions regarding a merger with United Airlines. While changes in the broader airline marketplace may be necessary, a combination with United would be negative for competition and for consumers, and therefore inconsistent with our understanding of the Administration’s philosophy toward the industry and principles of antitrust law. Our focus will remain on executing on our strategic objectives and positioning American to win for the long term. We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with the Administration as it takes steps to strengthen the broader airline industry.

American says that are not engaged with these discussions. They did not say they have not had any such discussions with United over being acquired.

And they say that they are not interested, but that does not mean they couldn’t become interested at the right price. The Board of Directors has a fiduciary obligation to shareholders. It’s like the old apocryphal Winston Churchill story.

Chuchill asks Lady Astor, “Would you sleep with me for £5 million?” She hesitates, then says, “Well… yes, I suppose.” He follows up: “Would you sleep with me for 50 quid?” She snaps, “Certainly not! What kind of woman do you think I am?” Churchill replies: “We’ve already established that, madam. Now we’re just haggling over the price.”

The antitrust issues involved, however, are just too daunting even if the Trump administration were to sign off and enter a settlement. Too many states, private parties, and other countries get a bite at the apple. And a future administration could even sue to break the deal up.

It does seem notable that they waited until after market close on Friday to respond to merger speculation. This is news that came out on Monday.